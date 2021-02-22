The Hailey City Council on Monday evening will consider a $7,000 contract with Harmony Design & Engineering that would update the city’s Greenway Master Plan with new land-use goals for Croy Canyon. The city’s proposed Croy Creek Campground, slated for a city-owned parcel between Lions Park and Mountain Humane, would be incorporated into the plan. Harmony Design & Engineering would also facilitate three public workshops in early- and mid-March to solicit input from residents.
Also on Monday, the council will introduce and take public comment on an ordinance that, once passed, would establish a new 10-year contract between the city and Idaho Power Co.
Hailey’s current 10-year franchise agreement, which grants the utility the right to serve customers within city limits and maintain and install electrical infrastructure, expires on April 30.
The new franchise agreement would go into effect on May 1, 2021. According to a staff report, it includes “the nonexclusive right to physically locate and maintain telephone, cable, fiber optics, radio frequency, 5G or other communications facilities.” The contract also recognizes the city’s goal “to have all new electrical facilities underground,” and specifies that Idaho Power “will work in good faith to collaborate with the city as it works toward its clean energy goals.”
Other agenda items:
• The council will consider amending the city’s grant agreement with the FEMA Hazard Mitigation Grant Program to increase funding for its fire-station renovation project by $124,000. The renovation project aims to stabilize the fire station’s bay doors, windows and roof “to better withstand wind, storm and seismic activity.”
• The council will hear four presentations: an annual report from the Hailey Police Department; an annual report from the Community Development Department; a Mountain Rides presentation on its new pilot bus service to Twin Falls; and a presentation on the city’s rubbish-hauling agreement with Clear Creek Disposal.
• The council will hold the third reading of streetlight ordinance that, if passed Monday, would upgrade the city’s streetlight design standard from its current army-green lamps to 16-foot-tall, U-shaped black poles.
• The council will take a look at summer events, considering an event permit for Hailey’s Antique & Art Show and a pyrotechnics contract for its annual fireworks show.
To attend Monday's 5:30 p.m. meeting, visit https://www.gotomeet.me/CityofHaileyCityCouncil or dial 872-240-3311 and enter access code 543-667-133.
