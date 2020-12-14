The Hailey City Council will discuss two energy-related matters during its regular meeting on Monday: a greenhouse gas inventory report and the development of a new 10-year electricity franchise agreement with Idaho Power.
The existing franchise agreement expires in May of 2021. The city has been negotiating a new agreement with Idaho Power that will help support its new sustainability goals, according to a staff report.
Also on Monday’s agenda is a review of Hailey’s $200,000 small business grant program, which has an application deadline of Friday, Dec. 18. According to a staff report, the city has received 31 applications—more than a quarter of those from restaurants—but has not approved any yet.
Other agenda items:
• The City Council will vote on a resolution to approve an agreement with the Idaho Transportation Department for its proposed Croy-to-Quigley shared use path project. Hailey was awarded a federal sum of $491,000 for the project and will be contributing around $39,000 from its “Pathways for People” and sidewalk-in-lieu funds.
• The council will vote on the appointments and reappointments of several members to various boards, including the Hailey Planning and Zoning Commission, Sun Valley Air Service Board and Hailey Urban Renewal Agency.
To attend the meeting at 5:30 p.m., visit https://www.gotomeet.me/CityofHaileyCityCouncil or call 872-240-3311 and enter access code 543-667-133.
