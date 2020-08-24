Starting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, the Hailey City Council will continue discussion of its proposed fiscal year 2021 budget and consider a preliminary plat application from Sweetwater Communities.
Currently, Hailey’s budget for next year is capped at around $12.7 million, down by about $2.8 million from fiscal 2020. The council is now at a point of final decisions on the city budget and will discuss on Monday which direction to take in terms of property taxes—either certifying Hailey’s proposed property tax levy, which would cost taxpayers $6 per $100,000 taxable property value, or implementing a $497,912 property tax reduction that would save property owners $40 per $100,000 taxable property value.
The council will also weigh a preliminary plat application from Sweetwater Communities on Monday for the development’s second phase of expansion. Phase two would culminate in a total of 32 residential units, according to a city staff report.
To attend the council meeting via teleconference, dial 1-872-240-3311 and enter access code 543-667-133. The meeting can also be attended from computer, tablet or smartphone by visiting www.gotomeet.me/CityofHaileyCityCouncil.
