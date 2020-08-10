Starting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, the Hailey City Council will take public input on its proposed fiscal year 2021 budget and hold two presentations on environmental and wildlife issues.
Last month, the council approved a not-to-exceed budget amount of $12,728,166 and restored funding for The Chamber of Hailey & the Wood River Valley and the city’s community development department. (To view the draft budget, visit bit.ly/3ah12BE.)
Prior to Monday’s budget hearing, Bureau of Land Management Outdoor Recreation Planner John Kurtz will give a Google Earth presentation of new trails proposed in Hailey under the Wood River Valley Recreation and Access Plan. The BLM proposal, found at bit.ly/31AS66c, explores the development of trails around Hailey—including areas such as Colorado Gulch and Quigley Canyon—as well as wildlife closures and access restrictions. Currently, the city of Hailey is supporting the addition of small-scale camping opportunities and expanded e-bike use on trails.
“We are excited about the economic benefits, both local and [for] visitors, associated with the expanded trail network,” the city stated in a letter to Kurtz.
Representatives from the Idaho Dept. of Fish and Game will also speak about the department’s newly formulated Wildlife Smart Community Coalition, which aims to promote safe living around wildlife within the city of Hailey.
To attend the council meeting via teleconference, dial 1-872-240-3311 and enter access code 543-667-133. The meeting can also be attended from computer, tablet or smartphone by visiting www.gotomeet.me/CityofHaileyCityCouncil.
