The Hailey City Council will consider a planned-unit development application tonight, Monday, April 25, for a 12-unit workforce-housing project in the Woodside subdivision.
The project, from ARCH Community Housing Trust, proposes three fourplex residential buildings at 2711 and 2721 Shenandoah Drive. Eight units would be dedicated to local households earning 60% or less of area median income and four units would be reserved for St. Luke's Wood River employees, according to a city staff report. Rent would be "based on income" and would not exceed more than 30% of an individual’s or a household’s adjusted gross income, that report states.
Also on Monday evening, the council will consider an application from the Joan A. Williams Revocable Trust to rezone a one-acre parcel at 910 North Main Street from General Residential to Business. The rezone would reclassify the land to match adjacent business-zoned properties to the west, such as Albertsons and Stinker Gas.
“The proposed rezone provides the opportunity for high-density commercial, mixed-use and residential development located adjacent to Main Street,” a city staff report states.
The applicant team, represented by Lathan Williams, plans to add retail or office space on the property, according to an excerpt of its rezone application included in the city staff report.
“There is virtually no street-level retail space available in Hailey now," the Trust stated. "Unless there is no economic incentive or desire by business owners to operate in Hailey ... this must have a dramatic negative effect on the responsible, orderly expansion of Hailey’s economy."
Council mulls density incentive for workforce housing
During Monday's meeting the council will consider a code change that asks developers of planned-unit developments to reserve 10% of units for households making between 70% and 120% of Hailey’s area median income and reserve at least 30% of all units for full-time Blaine County residents in exchange for density bonuses starting at 25%.
This incentive was crafted by the Blaine County Housing Authority and the ARCH Community Housing Trust along with the city’s planning department to increase affordable housing stock and retain local workers.
Other agenda items
- The council will review Hailey’s fiscal 2023 Capital Improvement Plan budget and discuss how Hailey’s $1.8 million share of federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds may be used for capital improvement projects. Some infrastructure projects and equipment acquisitions that the city is considering include $2.3 million worth of improvements at six key intersections with state Highway 75, $1.5 million to acquire land for a municipal campground, $1.4 million to build a new Town Center plaza and remodel the Town Center West building and $1 million to acquire the National Guard Armory Building—currently used by the Hailey Police Department—and surrounding parcel.
- The council will consider implementing a new “Hailey Clean Energy Voluntary Compliance Rebate Program,” which would give developers rebates on building permit fees if they voluntarily install electric vehicle and solar wiring infrastructure.
To attend Monday’s 5:30 p.m. meeting remotely, dial 872-240-3311 and enter access code 543-667-133, or visit https://meet.goto.com/CityofHaileyCityCouncil.
