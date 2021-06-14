The Hailey City Council will consider approving Sawtooth Brewery’s Live Music at Hop Porter Park series, two baseball tournaments and the city’s annual fireworks display during its regular meeting today, June 14, at 5:30 p.m.
Live Music in the Park would bring bands, food and beer to Hop Porter Park on July 1, 15 and 29 from 5 to 9 p.m. Burgers, brats and burritos from Sawtooth Brewery and KBs Burritos would be served, according to the event application.
If approved Monday, the Wood River Baseball and Softball Association’s annual Ray Nelson Baseball Tournament would take place July 16-17 at Lions Park and the Wood River Mountain Classic Tournament--new this year--would take place on July 23-24, also at Lions Park. Both tournaments would run from 8-5pm each day and could involve camping at Lions, Hop Porter or McKercher Park, according to a staff report.
The council will also consider approving the city’s annual fireworks display at Wood River High School by Lantis Productions and allowing Twin Falls-based Outlet Fireworks to set up a firework sales stand at the North Hailey Business Center.
Also on Monday, councilmembers will consider community input on the city’s proposed 33-site campground out Croy Canyon. If built, the campground would offer pull-in RV sites, picnic tables vault toilets and other amenities for a nightly fee on a city lot west of Lions Park.
Finally, the council will hold the first reading of an ordinance that would exempt city parks and rights-of-way from any irrigation restrictions this summer. The ordinance would “ensure that city parks are irrigated sufficiently for public use” and “improve the experience of those using the parks and rights of way without compromising water conservation or water storage tank levels.”
Monday’s meeting will be held in person at City Hall. To attend virtually, visit gotomeet.me/CityofHaileyCityCouncil or dial 872-240-3311 and enter access code 543-667-133.
