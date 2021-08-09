The Hailey City Council will convene Monday evening at 5:30 p.m. to consider extending the city’s current emergency health order for an additional 90 days.
The order would maintain the status quo, which advises unvaccinated residents to wear face coverings for self-protection, according to the city.
The Council will also consider extending the city’s emergency powers ordinance for an additional 182 days. The ordinance expires today, Aug. 9.
“The ordinance positions the mayor and City Council to put in place emergency orders as necessary under the prolonged pandemic,” the city stated.
Monday’s council meeting comes during a trend of “quickly rising” COVID-19 cases in Blaine County, which remains in the “moderate” risk level, according to the South Central Public Health District.
'Heart of Hailey' on agenda
Several other public hearings are scheduled for Aug. 9. The City Council may decide on Monday to hold a bond election in November, asking voters to help the city acquire the “Heart of Hailey” quarter-block parcel behind Hailey City Hall for $950,000. The City Council has less than two weeks to decide whether to buy the parcel at 116 S. River St., which could become the city’s long-sought town square if it receives enough public support.
On June 21, Mayor Martha Burke signed a $950,000 purchase and sale agreement for the property with seller Ted Pierson, who agreed to give the city a 60-day “free look period” to allow city officials to think through the acquisition.
“The interest rate anticipated on the proposed negotiable bonds, based on current market rates, is 1.15%,” the city stated. “The total amount to be repaid over the life of the proposed negotiable bonds, based on the anticipated interest rate, is $1,044,400, consisting of $950,000 in principal and $94,400 of interest.”
The bond’s estimated average yearly cost to taxpayers would be $21 per $100,000 of property value, the city said.
Council to refine budget, other fees
The City Council will once again review the city’s proposed $16.2 million fiscal 2022 budget after Monday’s bond election discussion.
The draft budget is up about $3.3 million from fiscal 2021. Approximately $100,000 is slated to fund two full-time and one half-time city staff positions, including a full-time grant writer, full-time resiliency coordinator and a half-time city planning assistant. All three positions were previously designated half-time.
“Additional positions … are needed even more now with labor market shortages and an expanding economy,” the city stated. “Additionally, in order to avoid burning out our thinly spread staff, we need to add new positions in key areas.”
Hailey’s operations fund is due to increase by $964,400, or 17%, while the capital fund is on track to increase to $2,402,240 from $1,021,980, or 145%. Along with adding new staff positions, one proposed change to the operations fund is increasing most city staff salaries by about 7-8% across the board. That includes increasing Mayor Martha Burke’s annual salary by $350 per month and increasing council members’ salaries by $150 per month.
About $500,000 is earmarked for the acquisition of the “Heart of Hailey” parcel; $150,000 for the construction of Croy Campground; $100,000 for safety and pedestrian improvements at the Croy and Eighth Street intersection; $50,000 for the design of a new bike path along Airport Way; $50,000 to be divided among Heagle Park Pavilion reconstruction, Balmoral Novice Scooter Park improvements and South Woodside Park development; $15,000 for curb and sidewalk improvements around town and $10,000 to improve safety for bikers and pedestrians exiting Lions Park. The allocations are not final.
The city’s estimated revenue streams in from property taxes, state taxes, local-option taxes, fines, permits, inspections, franchise fees and water and wastewater fees.
Councilmembers will decide Monday whether to increase wastewater connection fees by 10%, potable water connection fees by 11% and metered water fees by up to 6%.
The meeting will be held at City Hall at 5:30 p.m. To tune in virtually visit https://www.gotomeet.me/CityofHaileyCityCouncil or dial 872-240-3311 and enter access code 543-667-133. Participants are reminded to mute themselves when not speaking.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In