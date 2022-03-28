The Hailey City Council will consider a final-plat application on Monday evening for an all-electric 12-unit townhome complex on the north end of town. The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m.
The Hailey Planning & Zoning Commission approved design plans and a preliminary plat application for the development last November.
Preliminary plat approval gives a developer the ability to build roads, sewer lines and other infrastructure on the site; final plat approval means the developer can actually sell the lots.
The complex at 410 N. River Street is slated to include 12 three-story single-family townhomes on an empty lot next to Silver River Residences.
All units will have the capacity for electric vehicle charging stations and solar rooftop additions, according to Boise-based developer Kevin Cablik. Townhomes would have attached one-car garages, rooftop deck space and covered parking spaces on the ground level.
The 14,400-square-foot River Street lot was previously slated for a 12-unit residential complex that would have been built from refurbished metal shipping containers, but that plan fell through last year when shipping container manufacturer IndieDwell closed its doors in Caldwell.
Due to the project’s limited lot size, the applicant team asked for and received three waivers from the city—a waiver to a minimum lot size of 18,000 square feet, a waiver to a requirement that 10% of the lot be used as shared open space and a waiver to a requirement for park space.
In exchange for the waivers, Cablik is proposing two deed-restricted townhouse units earmarked for families making 100% of area median income. That translates to a sales price of $375,000 per unit.
The townhome project previously received planned-unit development approval by the City Council on Nov. 8.
'All-electric' ordinance also on the agenda
Also on Monday evening, the council will hold the third and final reading of a proposed city-code text amendment encouraging all-electric utilities by removing the city’s requirement for developers to install natural gas lines. The fossil fuel is commonly used in heating and cooling systems, ovens and stovetops, and clothes dryers.
"Recent research shows [electricity] to be a more environmentally friendly, energy efficient alternative that doesn’t produce greenhouse gas emissions or hazardous byproducts," a recent staff report stated. "Electrifying a home is also cost effective for homeowners, as they can avoid the volatility in fossil fuel prices and availability.”
To attend Monday's 5:30 p.m. meeting remotely, click here or call 872-240-3311 and enter access code 543-667-133.
