During a nearly two-hour discussion last week, the Hailey City Council considered a new housing ordinance that would permit accessory dwelling units, or ADUs—perhaps better known as “mother-in-law apartments”—in two additional zoning districts.
Due to a few changes requested by the council, the ordinance was tabled for redrafting and will go before council members again on Jan. 12.
Since 2003, accessory dwelling units have been allowed in the Old Hailey district and General Residential zone. The units are not allowed in the city’s two Limited Residential zoning districts, however, which comprise around half of Hailey’s residential neighborhoods and include major subdivisions such as Northridge, Quigley, Foxmoor and Deerfield.
Planning and Zoning commissioners lauded the ordinance last month for its potential to boost workforce housing stock and increase property value. City Council members expressed similar views last week.
“I’m all for accessory dwelling units. If done correctly, they really add value,” Councilman Juan Martinez said. “Having an ADU as a living option can truly be a lifesaver.”
To be recognized as valid by the city, ADUs need to have their own stand-alone bathroom and kitchen facilities. The ordinance under council consideration adds a few requirements: First, ADUs must be subordinate in size to a homeowner’s main residence, with a maximum square footage based on lot size; second, only one of two units on their property can be a short-term rental—the other unit needs to be either owner-occupied or a long-term rental.
While the P&Z previously recommended that homeowners with ADUs include one parking space for each bedroom on their property, the council agreed last Monday that one parking space per ADU unit was adequate.
“I don’t think ADUs warrant special restrictions unless there’s a really compelling reason,” Councilman Sam Linnet said. “You can have a family of eight with four cars, and then someone living alone with two people using their ADU, but that person with an ADU is required to have more parking? That just doesn’t make sense to me.”
In a public comment session, Hailey resident Tom Bergin noted that ADUs could infringe on other residents’ solar access and private enjoyment. Council members agreed that ADUs should be capped at 28 feet high to protect those uses.
If the new ordinance clears three council readings, the new ADU review process for residents in the Limited Residential and General Residential zones would involve only one member of the P&Z and select city staff, and neighbors would have a 15-day comment period to provide feedback on the proposed unit.
“The [review team] would be able to bump that accessory dwelling unit up to the P&Z for a hearing if there was neighborhood input that merited further review,” Community Development Director Lisa Horowitz said.
This will make all residential subdivisions available to AirBnB et all. We can double Hailey's population during high season every year. Its Ironic that for years Hailey has held developers feet to the fire on these major subdivisions-traffic studies, setbacks, view corridors, etc.etc. Now they are going to throw that all out the window. Presumably some of the people who bought homes in these subdivisions because of these regulations will be going to court on this one.
They need to be long term rentals and they need to supply enough parking on their own lot. If these become short term rentals you have destroyed Hailey.
Great, a mini hotel on every lot....
