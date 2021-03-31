With Hailey’s 10-year franchise agreement with Clear Creek Disposal nearing expiration in May, the City Council reopened its discussion on the possible benefits of adding curbside compost and cardboard pick-up—and costs associated with each new service—on Monday night.
Twice-monthly pickup of compost would add roughly $6.25 per month to residents’ bills, whereas twice-monthly cardboard pickup would add $2.17, according to Clear Creek owner Mike Goitiandia. Together, those services would mean an $8.42 increase for customers.
Regardless of what service enhancements the council will pursue in May, the city’s current multi-stream recycling model will stay intact. That system requires residents to pre-sort plastic containers, mixed paper and metal cans and drop off other recyclables at nearby recycling centers.
To recycle cardboard and glass, Hailey residents currently need to travel to the Park & Ride recycling center along River Street. The site has logged several complaints over the years, including blowing cardboard, overfilled dumpsters and broken glass on the ground.
To reduce mess at the Park & Ride, the City Council is considering adding a cardboard compactor and a large drop-off dumpster for glass, which would cost customers an additional $1.84 per month. Another option is enlisting regular Clear Creek maintenance at the site for an additional fee of $0.16 per month.
Councilman Sam Linnet said adding twice-monthly curbside cardboard pickup would save residents a trip to the Park & Ride, and the city could potentially discontinue the use of the site.
“This is the first place I’ve lived where you have to take your cardboard to a central location,” he said. “Curbside cardboard pick-up would get rid of the problem.”
Curbside compost pick-up remained a more divisive proposal on Monday. Not all residents want to be billed for compost pick-up—and those who are serious about the practice are already doing so, some residents said in a public-comment session.
If the council approves food and waste pick-up this spring, the organic material would be churned into topsoil at Winn’s Compost out Ohio Gulch. As the potential receiver of the compost, Winn’s Compost owner Winn Weaver said he was worried that twice-monthly pickup would “really start stinking” and advocated for weekly compost pickup.
“The average family produces about five gallons of food waste per week. I worry that biweekly pick-up would be too much time elapsed between pick-ups,” he said.
Councilwoman Kaz Thea agreed.
“A [weekly program] would be successful,” she said. “We should absolutely do compost pick-up weekly.”
Rates set to rise
Regardless of what recycling changes the city pursues this spring, Hailey customers will see their monthly base rate for garbage and recycling pick-up rise about 15% to adjust for inflation. With no change to service, homeowners would pay about $12 for 32-gallon bins, $21 for 68-gallon bins and $28 for 95-gallon bins. (Customers right now pay around $10 per month for 32-gallon containers, $19 for 68-gallon bins and $25 for 95-gallon carts, with complimentary curbside recycling.)
Mayor Martha Burke said an “all of the above” option—adding biweekly curbside cardboard and potentially weekly compost collection, installing a cardboard compactor and glass dumpster and adding cleanup services at the Park & Ride—could get too expensive.
“It’s just too much,” she said. “I don’t think we’ve come to a consensus here.”
Future hearings on the franchise agreement and its terms will take place on April 12 and April 26. Written comments can be submitted before each hearing to Mary Cone, city clerk, at mary.cone@haileycityhall.org.
Why not go with the 0.16 option? Seems obvious to me.
Hailey`s LOT tax has been extended, it seems forever. Property taxes rise like a hot air balloon. The power bill went up to bolster city revenue and will rise again to bury power lines. Massive school levies are in the works. We face water shortages, need a consolidated fire station and are in dire need of extensive sewer plant repairs. Garbage fees will rise, River Street needs an overhaul. The Rodeo Event Center wastes forgotten. The city gave up water rights and is advocating for a needless campground, on a multi million dollar piece of prime real estate at the urgings of "The Chamber (of Doom)", and will bless the Airport and it`s blatant expansion and without the projected manna from heaven it professes. Residents are graced with murals, proclamations, a classless hotel and towering apartments, while the chip seal is "peeled" from our streets with road graders and never replaced. "The Greatest Small Town in America" needs direction.
A city ran by five stooges
