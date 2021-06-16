Hailey Mayor Martha Burke and the City Council agreed to look into alternatives to the city’s proposed 33-site campground in Croy Canyon following a lengthy public hearing—and an outpouring of public comment against the project—on Monday night.
The city was awarded $710,840 from the state this month to fund the project, slated for 29 acres of city land west of Lions Park. If built at its proposed location along Croy Creek Road, the campground would offer pull-in RV sites, picnic tables, vault toilets and other amenities for a nightly fee.
The city has until Aug. 3 to either accept or reject the grant award, Community Development Director Lisa Horowitz said.
Dozens of residents showed up in person Monday to speak about the campground—a vast majority in opposition—while 35 others listened in virtually. Those who spoke echoed concerns about impacts to wildlife and hot embers blowing out of campfire rings; some shared their own relocation proposals.
“Generators, motorcycles, ATVs, fireworks, smoking and safety chains from camper trailers are all sources of ignition that would be introduced into this very arid environment,” Wood River Fire Protection District Secretary Dennis Kavanaugh said.
Croy Canyon resident Mark Acker suggested moving the campground to one of two city parcels in the light-industrial district.
“A campground [along Airport Way] would not disturb residential areas, would be closer to the city RV dump site and would be close to the Chamber of Commerce,” he said.
“This piece of land is precious, an incredible place for all of the citizens of Hailey to get a taste of wildlife,” said Hailey resident Michael Frith. “Bringing in 33 RV units would endanger wildlife and the health of the river.”
As she closed the public comment session, Burke said she felt like she had been “hammered” with repetitive complaints about the proposal.
“I don’t mind being hammered. There’s a little fire in here, which lets me know that people really care,” Councilman Juan Martinez told Burke.
Council President Kaz Thea and Councilwoman Heidi Husbands thanked the public for showing up Monday. Councilman Sam Linnet said he expected those who reached out to him via email or spoke at the meeting to “make some kind of pledge to protect this piece of property and take action if that doesn’t happen,” and advocated for protecting the parcel with the help of the Wood River Land Trust.
“This parcel is right next to the wetlands and in a beautiful area,” Linnet said. “If we do not permanently protect it, it’s more likely than not that some development will occur there in the future.”
The Land Trust hopes to acquire the Croy Creek Road property if the city decides to relocate its proposed campground, it said in a statement last week.
“I really do think this area should be preserved and would love to work with the Land Trust,” Husbands said.
Hailey lost direction and representation when The Hailey Chamber of Commerce became The Wood River Valley Chamber.
