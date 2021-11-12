The Hailey City Council granted a six-lot subdivision in Woodside and a five-lot subdivision off River Street unanimous final-plat approval on Monday night, allowing both developers to move forward with the sale of lots.
The Woodside subdivision, which is unnamed, sits on the east side of Woodside Boulevard between Antelope Drive and Baldy View Drive. It comprises six lots averaging around 17,500 square feet each, according to local developer Brant Tanner of Tanner Investments.
The 2.4-acre parcel is configured to accommodate six four-unit residential buildings totaling 24 units, according to Community Development Director Lisa Horowitz. The units would range in size from 1,000 to 1,300 square feet, though it was not clear on Monday if they will be condominiums or rental units.
Tanner Investments has so far installed water and wastewater infrastructure on the site and partially completed two of six buildings.
Councilwoman Kaz Thea commented that the buildings “look great so far” and asked when they would be completed. Project representative Samantha Stahlnecker of Galena Engineering responded that the first building should be sold by the end of November and its units will be available “by early December.”
“We’re ready for final plat approval so we can provide more housing for people to live in,” she said.
Horowitz said in lieu of actual construction, Tanner intends to provide security money for several infrastructure improvements to be completed within one year, including excavation work, landscaping, asphalt paving, sidewalks and curbs and a new bus shelter.
“It would be really nice to have this as affordable housing units,” Thea said. “It’s a great location in Woodside, with the bus stop right there.”
Amatopia subdivision sees first house go up
Construction is also underway at the Amatopia subdivision across state Highway 75.
The subdivision, situated just west of the southern end of River Street, is divided into five lots ranging in size from about 6,100 to 8,040 square feet. Homes will be serviced by a private road, Amatopia Way, that connects to River Street and ends in a cul-de-sac.
According to developer Susan Scovell, homes will be kept under 35 feet tall, with those on the southernmost lots capped at 32 feet. The subdivision also has planned irrigation restrictions that have been well-received by the city, which include a stipulation that only 40% of lot area can be turf.
A building permit has been issued for a single house, Horowitz said.
Hailey Fire Chief Mike Baledge voiced some concern on Monday as to whether Amatopia Way meets the all-weather surface standards, and that water may pool on the road, which has been rough-graded.
“The dirt road isn’t sloped for good drainage, and it puddled up water during the recent storm. Using a compacted [road-mix] gravel will help shed that water,” Baledge said.
Stahlnecker said “road construction is moving along” and the developer will use the type of gravel recommended by Baledge.
