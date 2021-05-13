The Hailey City Council has approved a request from ARCH Community Housing Trust and Blaine County for a one-year extension to the Blaine Manor Senior and Family Community’s preliminary-plat timeline.
Under Hailey municipal code, a final plat must be recorded within one year of preliminary plat. Construction was not sufficiently complete for final plat submittal this week, however, according to project representative Michelle Griffith.
“It’s just a lot of construction to get done in the one year that we were given,” Griffith said.
Mayor Martha Burke said the extension was a “reasonable approach” due to the pandemic-related construction material shortage.
“It seems like there's plenty of progress being made on this,” she said.
The forthcoming 60-unit Blaine Manor housing project at 706 S. Main St. will consists of two buildings, one dedicated to senior housing and the other for low-income families.
