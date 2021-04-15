Though the Hailey City Council drew closer to a consensus on garbage hauling rates on Monday night, councilmembers held different opinions about adding curbside compost pickup to residents’ bills.
Both conversations came as the city’s 10-year franchise agreement with Clear Creek Disposal approaches renewal in May. Prior to the council’s first conversation on garbage pickup, Clear Creek owner Mike Goitiandia presented two different pricing options.
Plan A would have users pay the same price per gallon across the board, he said, with rates exactly proportionate to cart size—around $13 for 32-gallon carts, $28 for 68-gallon carts and $39 for 95-gallon carts. Plan B, the weighted option, would increase garbage pickup rates for small cart holders by 20%, medium cart holders by 30% and large cart holders by 50%, he said. That translates to about $12 for 32-gallon carts, $34 for 68-gallon carts and $55 for 95-gallon carts.
“This second option was created to try to incentivize more recycling,” Gointiandia said, noting that large carts subsidize the smaller ones in both options.
Councilmembers supported both rate options on Monday but agreed that the weighted option would make smaller garbage carts more financially attractive, thus incentivizing more people to recycle. A previous rate proposal from Clear Creek that would double garbage fees for 32-gallon cart holders remained unpopular.
“It's just a hard sell to say that we're going to double your trash bill,” Councilman Juan Martinez said.
Without any change to service this spring, customers will pay about 15% more to adjust for inflation, Goitiandia said.
Council differs on compost
Though Hailey’s current recycling model will largely stay intact, the city has several possible service enhancement options to choose from this spring—among them, curbside compost and cardboard pickup.
Twice-monthly pickup of compost would add roughly $6.25 per month to residents’ bills, whereas twice-monthly cardboard pickup would add $2.17.
To recycle cardboard and glass, Hailey residents currently need to travel to the Park & Ride recycling center along River Street. Two Park & Ride additions that the council are considering include adding a cardboard compactor and a large drop-off dumpster for glass, which would cost customers about $1.84 extra per month.
Councilman Sam Linnet and Mayor Martha Burke agreed that if the city shifts to curbside cardboard pickup while keeping its cardboard drop-off site at the Park & Ride, Blaine County should share at least half, if not more, of the cost of operating the Park & Ride.
“If we're doing curbside cardboard [pickup] Hailey residents aren't going to be using that central location as much. It would primarily be used by nonresidents from the county or by visitors,” Linnet said.
In the case of curbside compost pickup, organic material would be collected and churned into topsoil at Winn’s Compost out Ohio Gulch. Councilwoman Heidi Husbands advocated for keeping the status quo, but encouraging homeowners to do their own composting.
“I do see food waste as a priority, but a lot of people here recycle their food waste already. I'm not sure that added cost should fall on the public—we’re not quite there yet,” she said.
Burke said that sentiment was what she had been hearing from constituents.
“I don't want the cost to increase [so much] that it undermines the ability for people to actually dispose of garbage,” she said. “I can't see any reason for green waste pickup every two weeks.”
Instead, Burke said, the city should be encouraging restaurants and grocery stores to participate in organic waste recycling “so they aren’t tossing several hundred heads of lettuce every few weeks.”
“I would think that the daily disposal of green waste in commercial markets has a substantially greater impact than homeowners [not composting],” she said.
Thea stood apart from Burke and the council, urging them to add compost recycling.
“I'm ready for it. I would like to see our community step up and everybody participate with whatever amount of waste they have,” Thea said. “Methane production is 20 times more of a problem than carbon dioxide, and landfills are a huge problem in our country. It’s time for us to act.”
Linnet said the reality “is that most residents are not composting, and a lot of people don’t want to or can’t take their cardboard to the recycling center.”
“There are other workarounds to incentivize composting,” he said.
