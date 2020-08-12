The Hailey City Council on Monday opted to continue discussion of its proposed fiscal year 2021 budget to its Aug. 24 meeting, when the council expects to have a better idea of how much funding the city will receive under Gov. Brad Little’s $188 million property tax relief program.
In total, more than 54 cities and two dozen counties in Idaho submitted letters of intent to participate in Little’s program, which, according to a news release from Little, redirects federal COVID-19 relief funds to “cover local public safety personnel salaries, giving cities and counties the opportunity to pass on the savings to property taxpayers.”
Based on current estimates, Hailey is likely to receive between $500,000 and $600,000 in relief funds. (Bellevue’s allocation is estimated at $161,000 and Sun Valley’s at $856,299; the city of Ketchum did not apply.)
With Hailey’s bond fund set at $0 in the fiscal 2021 budget, taxpayers can already expect a decrease of about $31 per $100,000 of taxable property value. Adding Gov. Little’s funds, taxpayers would receive an additional property tax reduction of $47 per $100,000 of taxable property value, according to a staff report, which translates to cumulative savings of $78 per $100,000.
For a home priced at $400,000—around average in Hailey—that would equate to $312 in savings in fiscal 2021.
Currently, Hailey’s budget for next year is capped at around $12.7 million, down by about $2.8 million from fiscal 2020. In July, the council opted to restore funding to The Chamber of Hailey & the Wood River Valley and the city’s community development department. City Resiliency Coordinator Rebecca Bundy also saw her hours upped after numerous letters from Hailey residents urged the city not to cut her workload by 37 percent.
A good portion of the the budget discussion on Monday was spent on the fate of Hailey’s Forest Service Building at 308 S. River Street. Per an agreement with developer Fapo Holdings Idaho, the building needs to be moved into storage by Oct. 11 if the city wishes to avoid demolition.
Both City Administrator Heather Dawson and Mayor Martha Burke supported preserving portions of the building and capturing others in photographs. Burke said retaining only parts of the building could help free up space at Roberta McKercher Park, the intended destination for the Forest Service Building.
“My thought would be if we could salvage not the entire length of the building, but recreate it using its own materials on a smaller scale, we could we could store sheep wagons at [the park],” Burke said. “I think we could reconstruct the Forest Service Building in a way that would miniaturize it while maintaining its integrity and character.”
