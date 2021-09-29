Citing an abundance of unexpected revenue from development permits, local-option taxes and wildfire deployments this year, the Hailey City Council finalized a fiscal 2021 budget of $14,696,170—about $818,000 higher than planned—on Monday evening.
The fiscal 2021 budget was officially modified and sealed four days before the new fiscal year begins on Oct. 1.
In August, the City Council increased the 2021 budget from $12.7 million to $13.9 million primarily to account for the city’s acquisition of 116 S. River St. The fiscal 2021 budget was originally approved in the summer of 2020 with over $1 million worth of cuts to the general fund over concerns of COVID-related financial impacts. But pandemic-driven tourism resulted in a major turnaround between last fall and this summer, according to City Administrator Heather Dawson, producing an “unprecedented” spike in the city’s revenue stream.
Dawson reported earlier this month that development permits and local-option taxes have been at “the highest levels ever seen in the city of Hailey.” That trend continued through the end of September, making a budget increase necessary, she reported on Monday.
“We are receiving so much more revenue than we budgeted. It looks like building permits are coming in even stronger than we anticipated four weeks earlier,” Dawson said.
City prioritizes street safety, library projects
Hailey’s 2021 budget increase can be separated into two categories—a $300,000 revenue increase to the city general operating fund from development permits and the city’s 1% for Air local-option tax, and a $518,000 increase to its capital fund primarily from other local-option tax revenue.
All $170,00 from the 1% tax will be distributed to the Sun Valley Air Service Board to be spent on air service improvements at Friedman Memorial Airport.
Of the $130,000 general-fund revenue from development fees, the city will spend $65,000 on required building inspection and review services; $20,000 on a new turn lane and drainage system at Countryside Drive and Woodside Boulevard, an increase from the $12,000 proposed earlier this month; $18,000 on a new Police Department radio system; $10,000 on phone line, computer line and hardware repairs at the Hailey Public Library; $8,000 on City Hall window repairs; $7,000 on tree maintenance; and $2,000 for participation in the Wood River Valley Forest Enhancement Project.
Hailey Police Chief Steve England said a new wireless radio system was sorely needed in the Armory building to receive radio traffic from dispatch.
“We have to strategically place handheld radios throughout the building and crank up the volume to hear. There are a lot of dead spots in the Armory. It’s a big issue,” he said. “Officers are having to step outside or do a little dance to find the right spot.”
As for the $518,000 increase to Hailey’s capital fund, $375,000 will come from local-option tax revenue and will be spent on a new $300,000 snowblower and a $75,000 restroom improvement project at the Hailey Public Library. The remaining $143,000, received from the Hailey Fire Department’s four staffed regional wildfire deployments, will help the city purchase a new fire truck and pay for repairs to its existing engines.
In a public-comment session, Hailey resident Elizabeth Jeffrey said she wished the council had set aside more funding for its pledged transition to clean energy.
“With this unexpected windfall, I really hope a reasonable percentage is going to increase building and transportation efficiencies and that’s being taken seriously,” she said.
Hailey resident Rob Blakeslee asked the council why some of the unanticipated revenue couldn’t be spent fixing the popular gravel entryway that accesses Lions Park and Bow Bridge.
“It’s good to see the city doing well … but this area is an absolute disaster. It’s an abomination,” he said. “Bulldoze it and make it flat so you can drive through without damaging the bottom of your car. It’s embarrassing. We need to do something.”
Councilman Juan Martinez reassured Blakeslee that the $300,000 replacement snowblower would be useful in maintaining recreational access to Lions Park in the winter, given that the park no longer functions as a primary snow storage site.
“This will be the [city’s] first new snowblower since I was in ninth grade. That is exciting stuff,” he said. “We are putting money in places where it is crucially needed.”
