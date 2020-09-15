The Hailey City Council formally extended the city’s emergency health order by 90 days on Monday, requiring residents to wear face coverings in public until at least Christmastime.
The order—originally passed on June 30 making Hailey the second city in Idaho to require face coverings—will remain in effect until Dec. 27.
Mayor Martha Burke and council members agreed that although the COVID-19 situation has eased considerably since March, the order was necessary to avoid a backslide in progress.
“Until there’s a vaccine, we shouldn’t change our current practices,” Council President Kaz Thea said.
The council also adopted a four-level COVID-19 risk management plan Monday to help inform residents about what behaviors are appropriate for whichever risk level the city is in. The plan, already adopted by Blaine County, sets four risk categories from minimal (green) to critical (red), listing mitigation strategies for each category based on recommendations from the Harvard Global Health Institute.
Burke said the set of guidelines will be especially important after Baldy reopens this winter.
According to City Administrator Heather Dawson, entities in support of the risk management plan include the South Central Public Health District, Blaine County School District, The Senior Connection, Sun Valley Community School and The Advocates. Following a recommendation by Councilman Sam Linnet, all risk categories will be translated into Spanish.
Other Hailey news
The council discussed a new engine-idling ordinance that would require drivers to turn off their vehicles after being stopped for three minutes. The ordinance has several exceptions—it wouldn’t apply in periods of road construction and emergency vehicles would be exempt. Dawson said it would be enforced in an “educational,” not prosecutorial, manner. Public comment on the ordinance will be welcomed at the council’s next meeting on Sept. 28.
Laws are not made to be “educational”. That might as well mean they are optional. What are these people thinking? Things need to change
Next time any of you anti mask members of the Flat Earth society, QAnon, or toy soldier militia groups has surgery, make sure to tell the surgeon and surgery staff masks are useless so please don't wear one
Any support here for a recall on Mayor Burke?
Please go away
So Ms. Katz, you want us to wait for a vaccine that democrats will characterized as rushed through and most will refuse. The goal was to flatten the curve! We did that at great expense. The masks offer very limited benefit especially the types being worn and the manner in which they are being worn. Fix the buildings! Learn the science instead of mocking science. Remember only 6 people have did with Covid is Blaine County!
So Katz, does this mean until everyone gets the vaccine? Sounds like you will place a forced vaccination order on Hailey.
Wake up wood river valley!!
Mayor Burke and City Council members THANK YOU for ensuring the continued use of masks by ALL members of our community and our visitors. It is unfortunate that so many in this community MISTAKENLY feel that only "those at risk" need to wear masks. Every time a "low risk" person does not wear a mask, it puts everyone that interacts with them at unnecessary risk. Thanks for preventing us from being placed at unnecessary risk by exposure to unmasked people. Me wearing a mask protects YOU and you wearing a mask protects me! Science people ...
The issue isn’t that simple. Wearing a mask isn’t bad. But it is unconstitutional to have a law to enforce it. We are adults and capable of making our own decisions. If you have a law for everything, and continue to tell people how to think and feel and what to say, people will eventually loose faith in their government and fail to follow well thought out and effective laws that actually work as intended.
There are plenty of stores in Twin where you can refuse to wear a mask while you shop. Is it a coincidence that their numbers are still high?
As long as Hailey has a mandatory mask ordinance, I will continue my boycott of all businesses in Hailey and encourage others do so as well.
Bye Karen
Obviously you’re a millennial or maybe just a liberal crazy!
Agree!
Me too!
Dawson says it’s educational. Isn’t that what all the great dictators said?
Until there’s a vaccine. I thought we were trying to lower the curve so we didn’t overwhelm our hospitals.... This is crazy. Who’s going to be first in line for this vaccine anyways? None of this makes sense. These people are power hungry and just looking out for themselves.
How about this. Wear a mask if you are at risk, that way everyone in public will know to take extra care and give those people more space. If you are young and healthy then go about your life however you see fit.
Our kids are being robbed of so much in all this. How can we build a community when everyone is behind plexus glass or computer screens. This is not healthy. I fear the fallout is well worse than COVID. And these politicians are playing us!
Thank you for your comment. And yes, the politicians are playing us and moving their agenda forward.
How about thinking how your actions or inactions affect your neighbors
Your rights end where my rights begin
We agree on this! This is the common ground we all stand on! That’s why we have our constitution. So where is this line drawn? That is the question
Eric Parker for Senate.
We have to protect our rights. Half of our country’s unemployment is in California. Let people be free to make their own decisions. We need to vote conservative. Our livelihood depends on it.
LOL...as if this council would ever eliminate the mask ban. Be lucky if they open anything else up which of course is not on the agenda because it is full of nonsense.
Welcome to the discussion.
