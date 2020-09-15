Hailey Banner

A banner in Hailey expressed gratitude to all medical professionals for their hard work and dedication in that past five months.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

The Hailey City Council formally extended the city’s emergency health order by 90 days on Monday, requiring residents to wear face coverings in public until at least Christmastime.

The order—originally passed on June 30 making Hailey the second city in Idaho to require face coverings—will remain in effect until Dec. 27.

Mayor Martha Burke and council members agreed that although the COVID-19 situation has eased considerably since March, the order was necessary to avoid a backslide in progress.

“Until there’s a vaccine, we shouldn’t change our current practices,” Council President Kaz Thea said.

The council also adopted a four-level COVID-19 risk management plan Monday to help inform residents about what behaviors are appropriate for whichever risk level the city is in. The plan, already adopted by Blaine County, sets four risk categories from minimal (green) to critical (red), listing mitigation strategies for each category based on recommendations from the Harvard Global Health Institute.

Burke said the set of guidelines will be especially important after Baldy reopens this winter.

According to City Administrator Heather Dawson, entities in support of the risk management plan include the South Central Public Health District, Blaine County School District, The Senior Connection, Sun Valley Community School and The Advocates. Following a recommendation by Councilman Sam Linnet, all risk categories will be translated into Spanish.

Other Hailey news

The council discussed a new engine-idling ordinance that would require drivers to turn off their vehicles after being stopped for three minutes. The ordinance has several exceptions—it wouldn’t apply in periods of road construction and emergency vehicles would be exempt. Dawson said it would be enforced in an “educational,” not prosecutorial, manner. Public comment on the ordinance will be welcomed at the council’s next meeting on Sept. 28.

