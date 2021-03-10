With Hailey’s 10-year franchise agreement with Clear Creek Disposal up for renewal in May, the City Council is examining possible changes to the agreement—and the costs associated with each new proposed service.
Hailey, like the rest of the valley, currently uses a multi-stream recycling process that requires residents to pre-sort recyclables—plastic containers, mixed paper and metal cans—and drop off glass and cardboard at nearby recycling centers. The city is planning to keep that system intact while pursuing a handful of service enhancements, which could include curbside food and yard waste collection and cardboard pickup every other week.
In a presentation to the City Council on Monday, Clear Creek owner Mike Goitiandia told the council that biweekly pickup of compost would add $6.25 per month to residents’ bills and biweekly cardboard pickup would add $2.17. The organic material would be processed into topsoil at Winn’s Compost out Ohio Gulch and the cardboard would be taken to the Blaine County Recycle Center, he said.
The city is also considering adding a cardboard compactor and a large drop-off dumpster for glass at the Park & Ride recycling center, which has garnered several noise and contamination complaints over the years. Installation of the new cardboard and glass infrastructure would together cost customers an additional $1.84 per month.
“There are a number of reasons to add [the compactor], the biggest of which is site cleanliness—keeping cardboard from blowing around, keeping people from leaving it on the ground once the dumpster is full,” Goitiandia said. “A drop-off point [dumpster] for glass would keep most of the glass from breaking on the ground.”
Adding biweekly curbside cardboard pickup would save residents “a number of trips” to the Park & Ride, he said. With that curbside service in place, the city could drop its potential plan for improving the recycle center there and even discontinue its use or leave it intact for visitors passing through town.
The city could also consider adding regular site maintenance at the Park & Ride, Goitiandia said. That would involve Clear Creek employees “making trips there on a regular basis to clean up garbage, glass, dropped Styrofoam and the like,” adding 16 cents to residents’ bills.
Currently, customers in Hailey pay $10.25 per month for garbage pick-up if they have 32-gallon containers, $18.72 for 68-gallon bins and $24.92 for 95-gallon carts, with curbside recycling included at no extra cost.
If the city selects an “all of the above” option this spring when renewing its franchise agreement—adding curbside cardboard and compost collection, installing a cardboard compactor and glass dumpster and adding cleanup services at the Park & Ride—customers could see monthly bills increase between 61% and 132%.
Under that option, 32-gallon customers would pay $23.74, 68-gallon pickups would rise to $33.10 and 95-gallon service would cost $40.18.
Base rate to rise next month
Regardless of what the city pursues in late April, though, Hailey customers will see their monthly base rate for garbage and recycling pick-up go up anyway come May, about 15%. (Without any changes to service, homeowners would pay $11.97 for 32-gallon bins, $21.33 for 68-gallon bins and $28.41 for 95-gallon bins.)
“The new base rate takes care of inflation for the last several years and gets us to the same spot we’re at now with new pricing,” Goitiandia explained.
Clear Creek’s all-inclusive proposed service rate would also add on a franchise fee of $1.35 per month to help the city maintain roadways. If the city decides at any point after May to discontinue any given service—say, food and yard waste pick-up—the monthly franchise fee would be recalculated and decrease accordingly, Goitiandia noted.
In a public comment session, Hailey business owner Jane Drussel said she was opposed to billing all residents for compost pick-up, which she did not find a pressing need in the community.
“In the winter months, we’re going to be required to pay for composting when there is very little of that going on, when we don’t have yard materials to deal with,” she said. “I’m not really willing to pay for that year-long. I think people who are serious about composting do that at their own home, anyway.”
Upcoming public hearings on the franchise agreement and its terms will take place on March 29, April 12 and April 26. Written comments can be submitted before each hearing to Mary Cone, city clerk, at mary.cone@haileycityhall.org.
