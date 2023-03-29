Citing a need for local workforce housing, the Hailey City Council on Monday approved a residential arrangement at the former Silvercreek Assisted Living buildings that comprise studio apartments and communal kitchens.
The approval came as part of a rezone application from local developer Mark Caplow reassigning the buildings, at the corner of McKercher Boulevard and state Highway 75, and their surrounding parcel from the city’s Limited Residential District to its Limited Business District.
The council also unanimously approved an amendment recognizing the Silvercreek units as “co-living dwellings”—units in which residents have their own bedrooms and bathrooms, but share living and kitchen space—and allowing “co-living dwellings” in Hailey’s business zones.
The 32-room facility in north Hailey opened in 2017 and ceased operations in April 2022 due to staffing difficulties. Since then, it has been used as transitional housing in partnership with the Blaine County Charitable Fund, according to Anita Northwood, who manages rental units and co-owns the buildings with Caplow.
However, the current living arrangements at Silvercreek were not permitted within the LR-1 zoning district, according to Community Development Director Robyn Davis, making the zone change and text changes approved this week legally necessary.
The city’s LR-1 district allows a maximum of 10 multifamily units per acre. The Limited Business District, on the other hand, permits up to 20 multifamily units per acre and allows for a much wider range of operations, such as daycare centers and gyms.
In its current configuration, the 2.2-acre property has two 12,300-square-foot buildings, each with 16 studio apartments and a large commercial-grade kitchen. The studio units are 228 to 300 square feet each and have mini-fridges and microwaves, while communal kitchens are equipped with stoves, large refrigerators, ovens and pantry space.
Northwood said she has been renting each unit at $1,500 per month for the past year. Rent includes utilities, internet and laundry, she told the council, and tenants pay an additional small “community fee” to offset the cost of “supplying dishes in the kitchen, silverware [and] all the supplies in the kitchen” and to fix laundry machines.
“Expensewise, plowing that parking lot costs a fortune, and paying for all those utilities costs a fortune, and it’s a pretty large kitchen,” she said.
On Jan. 27, Charitable Fund Executive Director Mary Fauth told the Planning and Zoning Commission that “multiple individuals,” including some families, were “hunkering down and living together” in the same units in order to make rent.
“This sort of unit is critically needed—today—while we wait for more housing to come on the market,” she said at the time, adding that she considered $1,500 “around market rate” for a studio apartment in Blaine County.
As of Tuesday, The Charitable Fund was still providing rental assistance to a few tenants at Silvercreek who could not make the full $1,500, she told the Express.
One new tenant is a senior who recently got evicted and needed a temporary stay, she said. To support that person, the Charitable Fund has been paying the difference between 30% of their Social Security income and the monthly rent, she said.
High-profile property is for sale
The Silvercreek facility is currently on the market for around $7 million. Project representative Samantha Stahlnecker of Opal Engineering previously told the council that large employers “like the Valley Club and St. Luke’s” could buy the building and provide more affordable units for their employees.
Last fall, The Valley Club, Sun Valley Co., St. Luke’s hospital, the Limelight Hotel and the Wood River Community Housing Trust had all expressed interest in the property, broker Paul Kenny of Kenny-Bogue Real Estate told the Express.
Since January, some commissioners, council members and members of the public had expressed reservations about the facility’s tight living spaces.
“I think it’s something we need right now but I’m not really comfortable with four people in one of those bedrooms. That’s too small,” Councilwoman Heidi Husbands said.
Councilwoman Kaz Thea said she took a tour of the facility and found it in “great condition” with “small but nice rooms with a full bathroom and shower.”
Hailey resident Desna Smith disagreed in a public-comment session.
“I feel like it’s kind of opening a door to have these substandard [living] conditions where multiple people are in a single, small room with a shared kitchen. I know we have a housing crunch, but I’m just concerned,” she said. “With 32 units at $1,500 a piece, that’s $48,000 a month—it’s very profitable for developers.”
Hailey resident Kris Wirth said he couldn’t understand “how the kitchen situation would work.”
“Take 100 people coming home at the same time trying to cook. It doesn’t sound very practical,” he said.
Renovations slated for summer
Earlier this year, the P&Z agreed that the Silvercreek parcel will need at least 38 parking stalls—one parking space per unit, plus one guest space per six units. Currently, there are only 19 existing parking stalls onsite.
Stahlnecker said that to make up that difference and fit more parking spaces, the buildings’ porte cocheres could be modified and a portion of land off Cranbrook Road could also be used for parking. The renovation work would occur this summer in tandem with the construction of Caplow’s 40 McKercher project—a forthcoming three-story, 44-unit apartment building approved by the P&Z last September.
Councilman Juan Martinez said he viewed the rezone favorably and found the location suitable for higher density.
“This is a dream partnership [between Northwood, Caplow and BCCF]. These units are great for someone coming in to work a summer job who [wants] more privacy, good for somebody who’s maybe considering getting away from having so many roommates,” he said. “Fifteen hundred is competitive. It definitely means you’re working a lot, but that’s what this facility is being intended to be used for.”
Councilman Sam Linnet also said he appreciated the Charitable Fund’s work “doing everything they can to alleviate the housing crisis here.”
“There are times in our lives when it’s appropriate to live in dorm rooms and even smaller units,” Linnet said. “It may not be where everyone wants to live, where it’s ideal, but we need to provide safe and accessible housing and this is a way to do that. I guarantee there are lots of people that are comfortable getting a unit in this development when the [alternative] is commuting 75 miles or living in your car.
“It’s not perfect, it’s not ideal, but it meets our building and zoning requirements.”
“I do think this is the highest and best use, right now,” Mayor Martha Burke said. ￼
