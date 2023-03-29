Silvercreek Living in Hailey

The Silvercreek Living property in Hailey contains a pair of 12,300-square-foot buildings on the north side of town.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Citing a need for local workforce housing, the Hailey City Council on Monday approved a residential arrangement at the former Silvercreek Assisted Living buildings that comprise studio apartments and communal kitchens.

The approval came as part of a rezone application from local developer Mark Caplow reassigning the buildings, at the corner of McKercher Boulevard and state Highway 75, and their surrounding parcel from the city’s Limited Residential District to its Limited Business District.

The council also unanimously approved an amendment recognizing the Silvercreek units as “co-living dwellings”—units in which residents have their own bedrooms and bathrooms, but share living and kitchen space—and allowing “co-living dwellings” in Hailey’s business zones.

