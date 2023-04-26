Croy Canyon trail map

The Land Trust worked with Utah-based trail planning company Avid Trails to design an accessible trail system through lowland riparian habitat out Croy Canyon.

The Hailey City Council on Monday approved plans from the Wood River Land Trust to build a 4,700-foot trail network connecting Lions Park and the Mountain Humane parking lot in Croy Canyon and to extend the trail system at Colorado Gulch Preserve by about 1,500 linear feet.

Both projects should be completed by the end of the year if all goes to plan, Land Trust Lands Program Director Keri York told the council. York said the Land Trust is hoping to finish the Colorado Gulch trail by November and the Croy Canyon trail by December.

The Land Trust still needs to go to the Blaine County Planning and Zoning Commission on Thursday, April 27, for approval of a wetland conditional-use permit application, which asks the county for permission to temporarily impact about 0.09 acres of wetland habitat out Croy Canyon during construction, York said. The Colorado Gulch trails project, on the other hand, has already received final permitting from the county, she said.

Simons Bauer preserve

The Simons Bauer preserve sits in Blaine County’s Floodplain, Riparian, and Wetland Overlay districts.

