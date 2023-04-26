The Hailey City Council on Monday approved plans from the Wood River Land Trust to build a 4,700-foot trail network connecting Lions Park and the Mountain Humane parking lot in Croy Canyon and to extend the trail system at Colorado Gulch Preserve by about 1,500 linear feet.
Both projects should be completed by the end of the year if all goes to plan, Land Trust Lands Program Director Keri York told the council. York said the Land Trust is hoping to finish the Colorado Gulch trail by November and the Croy Canyon trail by December.
The Land Trust still needs to go to the Blaine County Planning and Zoning Commission on Thursday, April 27, for approval of a wetland conditional-use permit application, which asks the county for permission to temporarily impact about 0.09 acres of wetland habitat out Croy Canyon during construction, York said. The Colorado Gulch trails project, on the other hand, has already received final permitting from the county, she said.
York said the City Council was asked to sign off on the Colorado Gulch plan this week because the city of Hailey owns two conservation easements on the preserve.
“When we want to do improvements—any kind of structures, trails or fences—we need to get approval from the easement holder,” she said.
The new Colorado Gulch trail will connect the Heagle Park trail system to the north with Colorado Gulch Road to the south. The Land Trust also plans to widen and refurbish about 1,500 feet of existing trail at Colorado Gulch, some of which runs over a dilapidated hard-pack access road, York said.
The proposed Croy Canyon trail would effectively extend the Hailey Greenway from Colorado Gulch and Draper Preserve, she said.
The Croy Canyon trail system calls for about 230 linear feet of boardwalk over the northern edge of a marsh area near Lions Park. The boardwalk would lead to a roughly 0.8-mile trail cutting east-west across several parcels owned by the Land Trust and the city of Hailey, including the Land Trust’s Simons-Bauer Preserve and a portion of the city’s snow storage site. The trail would have benches, interpretive signage, kiosks, a covered gathering and picnic area, and would branch off to a proposed overlook and parking area on the south side of the road.
York said she expected the Croy system would be open to bikers, hikers and equestrian users but closed to dogs. That’s partly because the planned trail runs close to the eastbound lane of Croy Creek Road and the Land Trust did not want loose dogs wandering into traffic, she said. Prohibiting dogs on the trail would also reduce conflict with wintering wildlife and add separation between “public dogs and shelter dogs and staff,” she said.
“One of the things that came out of the Croy Canyon public planning process [in 2020], and something the Land Trust feels strongly about, is trying to balance habitat and wildlife protection with public access,” she said. “We also heard from a number of residents that they would like dog-free spaces. Sometimes people just don’t like dogs coming up to them.”
York said both the Croy and Colorado Gulch trails would be 5 feet wide in most places and 3 feet wide in others, following a “Universal Access” design code. (The federally established code calls for grade restrictions to make hills more accessible and a crushed-rock surface to limit rutting from bikes, wheelchairs and strollers, she said.)
“We wanted to build trails that have components of ADA accessibility. With a lot of Land Trust preserves, we’ve inherited trails that are not super accessible … because of rocks and roots and [steepness],” York said.
The Croy Canyon trail system was made possible by a $350,000 purchase and sale agreement between the Land Trust and city of Hailey last fall. The agreement finalized a long-sought conservation easement on 22 out of 28 acres of city property at the mouth of Croy Canyon, allowing the Land Trust to move ahead with building a planned accessible trail system through the property—which sits adjacent to the Simons-Bauer Preserve and between Lions Park and Mountain Humane.
Hailey acquired the entire 28-acre parcel from the Blaine County School District in 2019 with the intention of using it for a “public purpose,” such as a snow storage site or educational center. The land has remained unused except for six acres on its far northern tip, where the city stores snow in winter. The Hailey City Council previously considered building a 33-site municipal campground on the property, but Councilwomen Heidi Husbands and Kaz Thea—along with Mayor Martha Burke—voted to scrap a $711,000 grant offer from the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation that would have funded the project, arguing that the city should instead protect the land by selling a conservation easement to the Land Trust.
The Land Trust subsequently began a “Preserve Croy Campaign” to fund the conservation easement purchased last fall and raised about $320,000 through private donors.
According to the management agreement approved on Monday, the Land Trust will be responsible for the upkeep and management of the easement area—including removal of noxious weeds—while the city “bear all costs and liabilities of any kind related to the ownership of the property.” ￼
Another example of how irresponsible dog owners with off leash dogs cause problems for dog owners that keep their dogs under control on a leash. Please keep in mind that current ADA guidelines are woefully out of date in regards to the technology of trail design. New accessibility solutions such as the "Not A Wheelchair" ( https://notawheelchair.com/products/the-rig ) are opening the door for disabled access while still being very low impact.
It would see a natural application of this trail system to walk dogs from Mountain Humane to Lions Park, the Draper Preserve, The River, and downtown Hailey. Might we reconsider the enforcement of county and city leash laws as an alternative to a full ban on dogs?
The enforcement of leash laws would seem a safer and more practical solution than forcing people to walk their dogs on Croy Road.
