The Hailey City Council voted unanimously on Monday to approve a development application for a 12-unit extension to an existing eight-unit workforce-housing project in the city’s Woodside subdivision.
The project, proposed by ARCH Community Housing Trust, will add three fourplex apartment buildings on the undeveloped back portion of a lot at 2711 and 2721 Shenandoah Dr.
Four of the forthcoming units will be reserved in perpetuity for St. Luke’s Wood River employees, according to a presentation from ARCH Executive Director Michelle Griffith. The 12 new one-bedroom units will be rented at a maximum of 30% of adjusted gross income and the eight units not reserved by St. Luke’s will go to other local employers or residents, she said.
Griffith told the council that St. Luke’s has already committed funding to build the four units—about $360,000 each, for a total of $1.4 million—and the health-care organization will write a policy to inform how employees become eligible for the units and how their adjusted gross income will be calculated.
ARCH previously received design-review approval for the existing units from the Hailey Planning and Zoning Commission in 2017. Griffith said the eight, approximately 800-square-foot units were financed by the Idaho Housing and Finance Association through the federal Neighborhood Stabilization Program and are currently occupied by residents earning 60% or less of Hailey’s area median income.
Griffith noted that ARCH was moving ahead with a private funding model for the 12-unit addition because the Neighborhood Stabilization Program “would not allow” it to add to the back portion of the 1.2-acre parcel, “even though it clearly could be built on.”
“Unlike Blaine Manor, where we had to go through a number of applications to find the person who fit the income category, this [private funding model] flips that on its head and says, ‘We’re going to make the house work for you,’” she said. “There’s no federal money, so it immediately becomes immeasurably less complicated and cumbersome.”
ARCH also requested a waiver to Hailey’s subdivision park requirement on Monday, which would have required a half-acre park on site. Council members found that request reasonable.
“There are some great parks in the area. The waiver makes sense,” Councilman Juan Martinez said.
When asked by Councilwoman Kaz Thea if the project would use all-electric utilities—as encouraged by Thea and Councilman Sam Linnet—Griffith explained that ARCH “had done all-electric” at its Parcel O workforce-housing project in Woodside, but high heating bills have been a drawback. The Shenandoah lot already has natural gas on-site, she said, which would be less expensive for residents on a monthly basis.
“What we’re struggling with is how to balance affordable housing with getting away from fossil fuels,” Griffith said. “One way to do that is with solar panels, but again, there’s an upfront cost.”
Councilwoman Heidi Husbands asked if the city of Hailey could reserve and finance two units for city employees. Griffith said it would make most sense if the city reserved one fourplex building.
“I promise not to put anybody else [in one of the buildings] until we figure out what the city of Hailey needs,” Griffith told the council. “We can also try and figure out electric and solar, some way to extricate ourselves from Intermountain Gas.”
In a public-comment session prior to the council vote, Blaine County Housing Authority Executive Director Nathan Harvill encouraged “everyone” to support the project.
“I just want to say this is a wonderful opportunity to fulfill a very real and critical need in our community,” he said. ￼
