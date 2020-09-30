The Hailey City Council approved a preliminary plat application Monday evening for a 32-unit addition to Woodside’s Sweetwater Community, allowing the subdivision’s second phase of expansion to move ahead.
The entire 116-unit expansion—approved by the Planning and Zoning Commission in December—comprises four phases of construction. Sixteen townhome and condominium units and seven live-work spaces are currently being built at the corner of Countryside and Shenandoah as part of phase one, Community Development Director Lisa Horowitz said. Phase two will add 20 condominium units, each with a single-car garage, and 12 townhouse units with two-car garages.
Two connections will be made from the sidewalk along Countryside Boulevard to the Wood River Trail System, according to project representative Matt Watson of Utah-based Momentum Development Group. A path running from Sweetwater Community to the Balmoral development is also proposed in lieu of a Mountain Rides stop, he said.
Watson said the live-work spaces from phase one will sell just above $400,000. The three-bedroom condos will start in the “high 200s,” three-bedroom townhomes in the “low 300s” and duplexes in the “high 300s,” he said.
The current median value of owner-occupied housing units in Hailey is about $380,000, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
“Our pricing is definitely something that we see as beneficial to Hailey and the community,” Watson said during a presentation Monday.
Council President Kaz Thea commented that the units’ pricing was better than she expected, but she hoped to see Sweetwater add smaller condo units in the next two phases of construction.
“That would be a great opportunity to add the affordable housing that we desperately need,” she said.
Horowitz responded that the property is subject to a planned-unit development agreement established in 2005. The agreement does not require deed-restricted housing on site, she said, as that was not the developer’s original intent.
“Ultimately if the market demanded higher [prices] in the future, that would be hard to control,” she told Thea.
Watson said that since the expansion project earned design-review approval last year, landscaping designs have been modified to feature larger, more varied trees and parking farther from the road. The existing 69,696-square-foot park at the project will remain as is to meet city park requirements.
Councilman Juan Martinez complimented the project design and atmosphere Monday.
“I really enjoy driving past Sweetwater—the condos are filled with young families and professionals,” he said. “It just adds an educated flavor to the neighborhood.”
