The Hailey City Council approved a final plat application on Monday evening for a 23-unit addition to Woodside’s Sweetwater Community, allowing Utah-based Momentum Development Group to move ahead with the subdivision’s second phase of expansion.
The community’s full 116-unit expansion was approved by the Planning and Zoning Commission in December. Sixteen townhome and condominium units and seven live-work spaces are currently being built at the corner of Countryside Boulevard and Shenandoah Drive as part of phase one. Phase two will add 20 condominium units and 12 townhouse units.
Project representative Matt Watson said Monday that water and sewer lines are currently being installed, and asphalt paving is scheduled for late spring.
“With winter conditions, we’re going as fast as we can and anticipate getting our paving done toward the end of April,” he said. “Landscaping will go as the buildings get completed, and we right now are tentatively showing that we will have that completed by the end of the planting season, so by the fall of 2021.”
The live-work spaces from phase one are expected to sell just above $400,000; the three-bedroom condos will start in the “high 200s”; the three-bedroom townhomes will run in the “low 300s”; and duplexes will sell in the “high 300s,” according to Watson.
“This has been a great project for our community,” Council President Kaz Thea said Monday. “I love that people are buying these places.”
The expansion will also add two connections from the sidewalk along Countryside Boulevard to the Wood River Trail System and a path running from Sweetwater Community to the Balmoral development, with the latter proposed in lieu of a Mountain Rides stop. The development’s existing 69,696-square-foot park at the project will remain as-is to meet city park requirements, according to a staff report. Two slight changes made to the expansion concept since it earned design-review approval last year have included more varied tree species and parking set back farther from the road.
The property is subject to a planned-unit development agreement established in 2005. The agreement does not require deed-restricted housing on site, as that was not the developer’s original intent, Community Development Director Lisa Horowitz said. Still, price points fall below the current median value of owner-occupied housing units in Hailey—around $380,000, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Watson commented in a previous presentation that Sweetwater’s pricing is “definitely something that we see as beneficial to Hailey and the community.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In