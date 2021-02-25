The Hailey City Council on Monday voted to uphold the Fourth of July Antique & Art Show at McKercher Park—put on by Blue Cow Antique & Appraisals—and the city’s annual Independence Day fireworks display this summer.
The antique show will be held on July 2-3 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., continuing on July 4 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and once again on Labor Day Weekend, Sept. 3-5.
“I am hoping to include a few food vendors this year and a beer garden again,” Blue Cow business owner Dana Joe Cameron wrote in a special event application. “I have enjoyed working with the city of Hailey and hope to make [the] 2021 Antique Show a huge success for everyone.”
According to Cameron, vendors will have marked plastic and aluminum recycling containers and shoppers will be encouraged to use their own bags, per Hailey’s single-plastics ordinance.
Council President Kaz Thea said on Monday that she was concerned that the $15,000 pyrotechnics contract with Lantis Productions was too high, and that some of that money should be funneled toward a city of Hailey website upgrade.
“We’re in desperate need of an upgrade,” she said. “That has yet to happen.”
Mayor Martha Burke responded that the city depends on a quality firework display to “support Hailey’s business community, hotels and restaurants.”
