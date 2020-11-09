The Hailey City Council will convene Monday at 5:30 p.m. to consider approving two special events—the annual Turkey Trot 5K and the Holiday Bazaar—and consider a resolution that would put the city on track for 100 percent clean electricity by 2035.
The council will also hear a presentation from the Wood River Land Trust on proposed trails in the Simons-Bauer Preserve, including trails through the city’s future snow storage site out Croy Canyon.
Also on the agenda tonight:
• The council will consider three final plat applications submitted by Quigley Farm & Conservation Community for three blocks part of Quigley Farms’ first phase of construction. The blocks would contain 42 units altogether.
• The council will vote to appoint Mayor Martha Burke and Councilman Sam Linnet to the Friedman Memorial Airport Authority Board to take the places of Fritz Haemmerle and Pat Cooley, respectively.
• The council will conduct the second readings on two ordinances that raise fees for development agreements, design review applications, conditional-use permit applications and building permit applications, among other applications. Conditional-use permit fees would increase by $150, for example.
• City staff will share an update on the Forest Service Warehouse Building’s relocation plan.
To attend the meeting, visit https://www.gotomeet.me/CityofHaileyCityCouncil or dial (872) 240-3311 and enter access code 543-667-133.
I'm sure they won't blow the opportunity to make my electric bill skyrocket
Pay attention Hailey citizens. Know what your elected officials are doing!
😷
