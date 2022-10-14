Hailey rezone

The 910 N. Main St. property, labeled here as “Haven Armstrong Lot 1,” sits directly across the street from Albertsons.

 Courtesy Samantha Stahlnecker/Opal Engineering

The Hailey City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance that, if passed after two more readings, would rezone a one-acre lot on the northern edge of town from General Residential to Business.

The application before the council on Tuesday came from the Joan A. Williams Revocable Trust, which is looking to develop 910 North Main St. into what could be new office space, according to project representative Samantha Stahlnecker of Opal Engineering.

The corner lot sits at the intersection of Main Street and Cobblestone Lane, just west of the AmericInn hotel and south of the L.L. Green’s store under construction off McKercher Boulevard.

ejones@mtexpress.com

Load comments