The Hailey City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance that, if passed after two more readings, would rezone a one-acre lot on the northern edge of town from General Residential to Business.
The application before the council on Tuesday came from the Joan A. Williams Revocable Trust, which is looking to develop 910 North Main St. into what could be new office space, according to project representative Samantha Stahlnecker of Opal Engineering.
The corner lot sits at the intersection of Main Street and Cobblestone Lane, just west of the AmericInn hotel and south of the L.L. Green’s store under construction off McKercher Boulevard.
“There is a desire and need for additional commercial space here. … There are only around three available office spaces in the Business zone,” Stahlnecker said. “From firsthand experience, searching for space for a new office in Hailey has been challenging.”
Stahlnecker said that rezoning the lot would bring it in line with the vast majority of properties along Main Street, including Albertsons market across the street, that fall in the Business district.
Stahlnecker also explained that a successful rezone would “not really change the density that could occur on property,” as the lot sits in the Downtown Residential Overlay, or “DRO”—an additional zoning layer created by the Hailey City Council in 2018 to incentivize higher-density development.
(The “DRO” runs north-south along Main Street from Albertsons to the post office and allows upwards of 40 housing units per building.)
Council members agreed that annexing the lot into the city’s business district felt inevitable, and it was a matter of time before it happened.
“It doesn’t make sense for it to be residential,” Council President Kaz Thea said.
“This really feels like a clerical error that needs to be fixed more than anything,” Councilman Sam Linnet said.
Councilwoman Heidi Husbands said she hoped the developer would construct a “mixed-use building there—not just offices, but with housing on top.”
“The need for retail, office space is definitely real,” Councilman Juan Martinez said prior to the unanimous council vote. ￼
