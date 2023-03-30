Hailey Police Chief Steve England took home an Idaho Peace Officers Standards and Training (POST) Executive Certificate on Monday—the highest certificate awarded to officers in Idaho—before a full audience in City Hall that included his wife, Amanda, and 5-year-old son, Lucas.
The award recognizes England's achievement of three years as Hailey's chief of police, more than 2,000 Idaho POST training hours and his collection of Basic, Intermediate, Advanced, Supervisor, and Management POST Certificates through the academy, which is based in Meridian.
Recently, England was accepted to the FBI National Command College at the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia, and is scheduled to attend the intensive program in May, POST Division Administrator Brad Johnson (seen right in the photo above) announced on Monday.
