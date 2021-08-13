The Hailey City Council voted on Monday to pass the first reading of the city’s appropriations ordinance, keeping its fiscal 2022 budget largely unchanged.
Hailey’s proposed 2022 budget—capped at $16.2 million in a City Council meeting last month—is up about $3.3 million compared to fiscal 2021. It will go into effect in October after two more budget hearings this month.
On Oct. 1, Hailey’s general operations fund is on track to increase by $964,400, or 17%, while its general capital fund will increase by $1,380,000, or 135%.
The city’s $2.4 million capital project list includes some big-ticket items. Approximately $500,000 is reserved for the purchase and development of the “Heart of Hailey” parcel at 116 S. River St.; $150,000 for the development of the Croy Canyon campground; $125,000 for snow storage site development; and $100,000 for a new roundabout and safety improvements at the Croy and Eighth Street intersection. Roughly $75,000 is also earmarked to develop South Woodside Park, $50,000 for the design of a new bike path along Airport Way and $40,000 to complete Heagle Park Pavilion and Balmoral Novice Scooter Park remodels. The allocations will not be final until the budget passes.
One proposed change to the operations fund in fiscal 2022 is a 7-8% across-the-board increase in city staff salaries. Overall fire department salaries and benefits will increase by about $126,820, while police department salaries and benefits will increase by approximately $100,120, with both figures reflecting new hires. Mayor Martha Burke’s annual salary will increase by $350 per month and councilmembers’ salaries will increase $150 per month.
The city also plans to spend about $100,000 on one half-time and two full-time city staff positions to assist overworked staff, according to City Administrator Heather Dawson. The five half-time positions can be combined into full-time positions, she said, effectively creating two full-time positions and one half-time position.
Dawson said hiring a new planning assistant, grant writer and sustainability coordinator should be a top priority. The planning assistant would handle lucrative building permit applications, she said.
“Building permit fees that come in through the Community Development Department create about $380,000 in city revenue [annually],” Dawson said.
Burke was in favor of combining the planning assistant and sustainability positions into a hybrid planning/sustainability position. A hybrid grant writer/sustainability position was another option, she said.
“I’m hoping to identify the right mix of talents and build a team to make sure Hailey is meeting its sustainability goals and getting our building permits out on time,” Burke said.
Council President Kaz Thea said one of her goals was to participate in the Wood River Valley Collaborative Forest Enhancement Project. The project, led by several city and county stakeholders, focuses on riparian habitat restoration, tree planting and hazardous fuel reduction. A tree-canopy study is also planned. Thea asked the council to set aside $2,000 for “seed money.”
“Maybe we can throw a little bit of money their way so we can be part of the conversation and part of the study. I don’t think we will want to miss this boat,” she said.
The council agreed to reserve $2,000 for the project.
“I also agree that it would be very important for us to participate in this. It’s fascinating,” Community Development Director Lisa Horowitz said.
On the topic of sustainability, Thea then read an excerpt from a “devastating” report on climate change released by the United Nations on Monday.
“Heat-trapping gases have grown and reached a record high this year. Warming is happening faster than previously thought and the longer it takes to end gas emissions, the hotter it will get,” she read. “There’s no going back. There’s no more wishful thinking.”
Hailey resident Scott Runkel, a Sun Valley Community School science teacher, also referenced the U.N. report in Monday’s public-comment session.
“I’m really excited about this new sustainability position,” he told the council. “Hailey isn’t going to solve climate change. But I want to live in a city that’s taking leadership on this, and I applaud you for looking to make that happen. Hope comes from action.”
"The planning assistant would handle lucrative building permit applications, she said." So Hailey City government is in the Overcrowding and Sprawl business.
Looks like IME deleted 18 comments all against the astro turf pit.
