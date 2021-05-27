The city of Hailey collected $64,829 in local-option tax revenue in April 2021—a 118% increase compared to the $29,687 collected in April 2020 and a 14% increase compared to the $56,992 collected in April 2019.
April’s overall LOT collection was also about 45% higher than 2018’s collection of $44,853.
Last month, Hailey brought in $30,821 in its lodging and rental cars tax category, up 110% from its collection of $14,646 in 2020 and up 13% from its 2019 collection of $27,257.
The city’s “1 Percent for Air” tax levied on car rentals and hotel rooms rose 133% between 2020 and 2021, from $5,068 to $11,786, and also represented a 20% increase compared to 2019’s collection of $9,845.
Hailey’s 1% tax levied on restaurant food brought in about 88% more revenue last month than it did in April 2020, jumping from $7,179 to $13,490 this year. (In 2019, the restaurant tax brought in $12,243, 9% less than this year.)
Hailey’s short-term rental tax collection, a smaller portion of the city’s total LOT revenue, saw a whopping 712% year-over-year increase from a mere $559 in 2020 to $4,538 last month. Taxes gleaned from short-term rentals in April 2021 were also about two times higher than April 2019 ($2,279).
Hailey’s 2% tax levied on alcoholic beverages also increased about 88% between April 2020 and April 2021, from $2,236 in 2020 to $4,196 in 2021.
