20-11-18 UPS delivery Storm 1 Roland.jpg

UPS operates out of a modular building in Hailey—but, it hopes to relocate, according to UPS Facility Supervisor Chris Trone.

The Hailey Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday approved a one-year, 610-square-foot expansion of the UPS Hailey distribution center on River Street to help it meet increased shipping demand due to a surge in online shopping.

Conditional-use permit applications for similar temporary expansions of the center were approved by the P&Z over the holiday season in 2015, 2016 and 2017. The existing facility has been operating out of a small modular building since the early 1990s, according to a staff report from the city.

UPS Facility Supervisor Chris Trone said during the meeting that he hoped the center could relocate to a larger building within the year. Commissioner Dan Smith voiced support for that proposal.

“We want to make sure that after these [expansion] attempts, we actually accomplish relocation this spring,” Smith said.

The expansion will add a modified shipping container on the southeastern south side of facility to serve as a loading dock, a sort table with gravity rollers to convey packages and a mobile office trailer with restroom facilities.

“[UPS] has done a remarkable job responding to higher demand in the community in a substandard space—it’s commendable,” Hailey Community Development Director Lisa Horowitz said.

P&Z OKs Albertsons storage

Also on Monday, the P&Z voted to approve findings of fact and conclusions of law for its Nov. 2 decision allowing Albertsons to place two 320-square-foot storage containers on the west side of the store.

The containers will be used to store additional dry goods, supporting the increased volume the store has seen as a result of the pandemic, the city stated. Existing parking and landscaping will remain as-is during Albertsons’ temporary expansion, which was also approved through a conditional-use permit.

Freedom Bible Church approved for services

In other P&Z news, the commission considered and approved a conditional-use permit on Nov. 2 for Freedom Bible Church to hold Sunday services and small gatherings. The P&Z solidified that decision Monday by approving findings of fact and conclusions of law. According to the church’s conditional-use application, gatherings will include a money management course, parenting class and Alcoholics Anonymous meetings. Weekly services will be held at 10 a.m. in person at 513 N. Main St. and over Facebook Live.

Email the writer: ejones@mtexpress.com

Load comments