The Hailey City Council approved two outdoor events on Monday: the Villalobos Brothers Kick Off Concert this Friday, Aug. 13, and the Hailey Hot Wheels Car Show on Saturday, Aug. 21.
The Villalobos Brothers will perform under a tent at Hailey’s Lago Azul Mexican & Salvadorian Restaurant at 14 West Croy St. from 6-8 p.m. on Friday. The concert, sponsored by the Sun Valley Music Festival, is a preview of the brothers’ performance with the Festival Orchestra the following night at the Sun Valley Pavilion.
The Latin jazz-pop band consists of contemporary violinists Alberto, Ernesto, and Luis Villalobos, natives of Xalapa, Mexico. The brothers have collaborated with Bruce Springsteen, Dolly Parton and Regina Carter and have performed at Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center.
Each violinist is classically trained and highly accomplished. Ernesto, the eldest, studied at the Manhattan School of Music under a Fulbright grant; middle brother Alberto studied at the Royal Conservatory of Brussels before he was selected by French conductor Pierre Boulez to join the Lucerne Festival Academy; and Luis, the youngest, studied at the prestigious Hochschule für Musik in Freiburg, Germany, and the Mozarteum in Salzburg, Austria.
Herbert Romero, founder of Project Tools & Partners, described Friday’s concert as a “cooperative event between members of the Latinx community” intended to “generate enthusiasm for the August 14 concert.”
Cruisin’ for a good time
The third annual Hailey Hot Wheels Car Show—formerly known as the Hailey Hot Summer Nights Car Show—will take place at McKercher Park on Saturday, Aug. 21 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Themed “Cruising for Causes,” the family-friendly event will feature live music, food trucks and an inflatable kids’ play area.
“If you are proud of your wheels, come and join us,” said Romero, the event’s director.
Cruising will begin at Hailey City Hall at 9 a.m.; the entry fee is $20 per car. Local, up-and-coming folk-rock ensemble The Sawtooth Creek Band will perform two sets throughout the afternoon.
Romero added that St. Luke’s will set up a mobile vaccine unit at the car show for anyone who has not received their COVID-19 vaccine yet.
The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office will also have an outreach station with kids’ activities, a K9 meet-and-greet, car tours and prizes, he said.
“The [car show] will most importantly build a good relationship with Hispanic families and the community at large,” Romero said. “How exciting and productive.”
The event is co-sponsored by The Chamber of Hailey & the Wood River Valley, the Building Material Thrift Store in Bellevue, 99.1 FM/La Perrona, La Cabañita Mex, Hailey Coffee Company and several other valley businesses and organizations.
For more information on the car show or Lago Azul concert, contact Romero at 208-309-5902.
