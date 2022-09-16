22-07-29-ebike-hailey-roland-1.jpg (copy)

The Hailey City Council updated its e-bike rules on Monday.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

The Hailey City Council on Monday unanimously approved an ordinance setting a 20-mph speed limit for e-bikes on city pathways and the Blaine County Recreation District bike path, along with a set of rules governing the use of other battery-powered vehicles—bringing the city’s motorized-vehicle standards into alignment with Ketchum’s and Sun Valley’s.

Councilmembers passed the ordinance unanimously without much discussion, having already established its parameters during a lengthy debate on July 11.

The new set of rules permits e-bikes on the bike path, but only if they “require human power for primary propulsion”—that is, are pedal-assisted—and their motors can handle no more than 750 watts.

