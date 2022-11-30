The Hailey Planning and Zoning Commission on Nov. 21 approved the city’s findings of fact, conclusions of law and decision for a wireless permit application from telecommunications giant AT&T, paving the way for a major technology upgrade to fifth-generation wireless technology near the city center.
The proposed fifth-generation, or 5G, modifications would occur on the existing cell tower on the roof of the Pine Street Station Condominiums at 400 South Main Street within Hailey’s business zoning district.
The proposed upgrade will not require a conditional use permit. Prior to construction, though, the city would need to approve a building permit from AT&T Mobility Corporation, and the Federal Communications Commission would need to sign off on the proposed modifications. The building permit would also need to be reviewed by the Idaho Division of Occupational and Professional Licenses prior to approval, according to City Planner Robyn Davis.
Per AT&T’s application to modify its current wireless permit—submitted to the city on Sept. 30—the company is planning to replace the existing tower’s battery rack, power plant, batteries, three antennas, three tower mounted amplifiers and three remote radio head units.
The overall tower height would not exceed 9 feet, documents show.
AT&T crews would also add thicker fiber trunk cable on the rooftop and power plant upgrades to support higher battery capacity, according to a city-commissioned professional peer review of the application by radio-frequency engineer Chuck Robertson.
“All this is good for city of Hailey AT&T coverage,” Robertson stated.
The new antenna tower would be visible from the alley and rear parking area of Pine Street Station, but not visible from Highway 75, according to the city, which has also requested that the tower be painted “a non‐reflective grey color” and not have lighting installed.
5G is not new to Blaine County, having made its debut in Ketchum through T-Mobile in 2020, according to the company.
The technology offers radically faster internet speeds than 4G, as well as decreased buffering times and the ability to revolutionize self-driving cars. Its shorter wavelengths generally require small-cell nodes to be positioned throughout a city about every block; however, when positioned on rooftops, 5G signals can better avoid buildings or other obstacles.
Though the move to 5G in Ketchum was initially met with opposition, public comment against the Hailey plan appears to be limited. The city received one letter from Hailey resident Brooks Mathern opposing the permit.
“I am adamant about [not] adding any more 5G towers in the City of Hailey,” Mathern said. “To radiate people of all ages to make my cell phone or computer go faster makes no sense to me.” ￼
You really need a new source for your news! Facebook is not actual news.
Ohhhh nooooo. My heart goes out to the residents of Pine Street Station Condominiums and the surrounding neighborhood. Once this 5G atrocity is up and running, look for the health catastrophes within a year. Number one problem will be Cancer, but there will be other problems too; ranging from brain, heart and immune system damage. Imagine living directly beneath such massive amounts of radiation on a continual basis. These are human beings who will be treated like lab rats in a cage.
5G started out as a military weapon. We all know very well that our Hailey City elected politicians have been warned about these health effects and have chosen to dismiss them in favor of Big Telecom. They are kicking the lives of We The People to the curb. Tragic that these elected officials are so eager to commit sickness and death upon our community.
Chicken Little much?
