AT&T has proposed a new 5G antenna tower at 400 South Main Street in Hailey.

The Hailey Planning and Zoning Commission on Nov. 21 approved the city’s findings of fact, conclusions of law and decision for a wireless permit application from telecommunications giant AT&T, paving the way for a major technology upgrade to fifth-generation wireless technology near the city center.

The proposed fifth-generation, or 5G, modifications would occur on the existing cell tower on the roof of the Pine Street Station Condominiums at 400 South Main Street within Hailey’s business zoning district.

The proposed upgrade will not require a conditional use permit. Prior to construction, though, the city would need to approve a building permit from AT&T Mobility Corporation, and the Federal Communications Commission would need to sign off on the proposed modifications. The building permit would also need to be reviewed by the Idaho Division of Occupational and Professional Licenses prior to approval, according to City Planner Robyn Davis.

