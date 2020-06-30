Antique Show
Express file photo

Hailey’s Fourth of July Art & Antique Fair has been cancelled, according to Mike McKenna, Executive Director for The Chamber Hailey & the Wood River Valley.

Initially scheduled for July 3-5 at Roberta McKercher Park, the fair would have featured a treasure hunt, beer garden and mechanical bull-riding.

McKenna said on Tuesday that the event was most likely cancelled because organizers had "trouble recruiting enough vendors."

Email the writer: ejones@mtexpress.com

