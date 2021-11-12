The Hailey City Council on Monday approved the first reading of an ordinance that—once passed—will form the city’s second urban-renewal district west of Friedman Memorial Airport.
The proposed district is bounded by state Highway 75 to the north, Airport Way and Aviation Drive to the east, Broadford Road to the west and Gulf Stream Lane to the south.
For more than a year now, the city has been eyeing the 56-acre district to help revitalize Hailey’s southwestern half, according to Community Development Director Lisa Horowitz.
The designation could bring about $4.7 million in street and sidewalk improvements to the mostly commercial area over the next 20 years, Horowitz said.
That’s according to a review conducted last spring by Boise-based consulting firm Kushlan & Associates, which found the area in question “underdeveloped” and “deteriorated” enough to qualify for a new renewal district.
“There are significant gaps in the area’s public infrastructure. Many of the local streets within the project area do not have curb, gutter or sidewalks,” consultant Phil Kushlan wrote in the review. “Storm drainage facilities are also lacking in areas, creating significant safety issues ... during periods where there is ponding of water from rain and snowmelt.
“Further, pedestrian and bicycle facilities are inconsistent throughout the project area, forcing multiple users into the roadway.”
Kushlan, a longtime former executive director of Boise’s urban renewal agency, said that his forecasted revenues of $4.7 million over the next 20 years were “conservative.”
“We’d rather have good news than bad news at the end,” he said on Monday.
The Airport Way district would be overseen by the Hailey Urban Renewal Agency, which funds infrastructure improvements through tax-increment financing—a process where tax revenues from rising property values are reinvested back into infrastructure projects, like new parking lots or power lines.
After the district is terminated in December 2041, its properties are expected to be assessed at much higher values than previously, bringing in more in tax revenue for the broader Hailey Urban Renewal Agency.
The HURA consists of five board members, among them Mayor Martha Burke, each serving staggered five-year terms. Horowitz serves as its executive director.
Hailey currently has one active urban renewal district, the “Gateway District,” formed in October 2014 at the request of former Community Development Director Micah Austin to revitalize a portion of downtown Hailey from McKercher Boulevard to Fox Acres Road.
Horowitz said the HURA has created a list of needed improvements for the airport area. Some of those include a new bike path on Broadford Road, new sidewalks, streetlights, curbs and gutters, the extension of Aviation Drive to Broadford Road to create an additional access point, upgrades to the stormwater and sewer systems and a new “entryway arch” at the Airport Way turnoff with public art and way-finding signs.
“We think this district is going to be extremely effective tool in developing funds to improve much-needed infrastructure at the entrance to Hailey coming from the airport,” Horowitz said.
Hailey Councilwoman Kaz Thea said her top two priorities were putting in sidewalks along Airport Way and improving safety for cyclists at the bend in the road.
“This is one of my biggest concerns,” Thea said. “We’ve been talking about adding pathways there for a long time.”
In a public-comment session, Hailey resident and business owner Jessica Miller said that she had seen “many tourists almost get run over” throughout the 15-plus years she worked near the airport. Sidewalks, she said, would mitigate the issue. Miller added that she’s seen several drivers become trapped in the “maze” of low-volume, dead-end streets off Airport Way.
“I see lots of people not sure how to get to town from the airport. I hope to get a better way-finding system here,” she said.
Horowitz wrapped up the hearing on Monday by asking council members to adopt the Airport Way ordinance as soon as possible and encouraging them to waive the third reading on Nov. 22.
“We would like this adopted before the end of the year,” she said.
In 2020, the Airport Way District had a total assessed property value of $34 million, about half of the Gateway District’s total assessed value of $67.5 million, according to the Blaine County Assessor’s Office. Under Idaho code, the valuation for urban renewal areas cannot exceed 10% of the assessed taxable value for the entire city, which stands around $1.13 billion today—putting the 10% cap at $113 million.
