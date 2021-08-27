The Hailey City Council voted 3-1 on Monday to move forward with a bond election that, if approved next Monday, will ask voters on Nov. 2 whether taxpayers should reimburse the city for its recent purchase of a $950,000 lot between City Hall and River Street.
The quarter-block of land at 116 S. River St. will officially become city property on Tuesday, when Mayor Burke is expected to sign closing documents, Hailey City Administrator Heather Dawson said. Hailey’s old Post Office building—recently occupied by Copy & Print—also sits on the parcel and will become city property on Aug. 31.
City councilmembers Kaz Thea, Sam Linnet and Juan Martinez—citing historically low interest rates—voted to acquire the parcel earlier this month to create a common pedestrian plaza or event venue and expand Hailey’s Town Center campus. The site, dubbed the “Heart of Hailey,” has long been a candidate for a town square due to its relatively quiet location shielded from Main Street.
To finance the acquisition, the city plans to send a $950,000 reimbursement bond to voters on Nov. 2. The ballot language asks residents to approve an annual property tax increase of $21 per $100,000 of property value over five years as reimbursement for the land purchase. For a property of $455,000—Hailey’s average home value, according to recent data from the Sun Valley Board of Realtors—the tax increase associated with the bond comes down to $93.37 annually and about $467 over a five-year period.
Councilwoman Heidi Husbands has been the only councilmember to oppose the reimbursement bond throughout, and she maintained that position this week. Husbands said that voters, not the council, should be the ones to approve the purchase of the property in the first place. A reimbursement bond would only be appropriate if two-thirds of the community supported the nearly $1 million purchase, she said.
The third reading of the bond measure to officially set the election will take place at a regular City Council meeting on Monday, Aug. 30. That public hearing is set for 5:30 p.m. at City Hall and includes a public-comment session; it can be attended by calling 872-240-3311 and entering access code 543-667-133.
Hailey public officials, including the mayor, cannot use public funds to directly lobby for the reimbursement bond proposal, according to Idaho statute.
Illegal action on the part of the Mayor and Council.
NO MORE BONDS!!! Vote NO on this measure.
