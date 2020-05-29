Three Hailey residential projects on the affordable end of the market-rate housing spectrum received city council approval for their preliminary-plat applications Tuesday evening, solidifying architectural plans moving forward.
The projects included the Quigley Townhomes in the Quigley View subdivision, the Lena Cottages in Old Cutters subdivision and the Sweetwater Communities’ first phase of expansion.
Nearly two dozen new residential units along Shenandoah Drive will be constructed during Sweetwater Communities’ initial expansion project, said Matt Watson, manager of South Jordan, Utah,-based Momentum Development Group.
The 23 units include seven live-work units, six townhome units and 10 condo units. The project’s subsequent three phases of construction will add 93 units bringing Sweetwater’s total to 116 units, he said.
According to Watson, the first phase of construction will culminate in 10 three-bedroom condos in a single building, two three-plex townhome buildings and seven two-story live-work units. The townhome units, which fall in the 1,800-2,000 square foot range, will face a landscaped courtyard area, he said.
Another aspect of the Sweetwater expansion—approved by the Planning and Zoning Commission in December—is the work-live units to come, Watson said. Each live-work unit will feature 1,700 square feet of residential space and 600 square feet of workspace.
“We’ve done similar live-work projects in Utah that have been very successful,” Watson said. “That little bit of work space at home can be impactful.”
Watson said since the expansion project earned design-review approval last year, its landscaping design has been modified to feature “larger and more varied trees” and “on-street parking further from the road.” The sidewalk along Countryside Boulevard will also be extended to connect to the Wood River Trail, offering residents increased recreational opportunities, he said.
Quigley Townhomes
An eight-unit townhouse project in Quigley View Subdivision also received preliminary-plat approval on Tuesday evening. Quigley Townhomes, proposed by Sun Valley Flying Squirrels, LLC, will convert what used to be the Del Norte Apartments into townhomes for “greater opportunities for purchase,” according to a city staff report.
Councilmembers on Tuesday complimented Quigley Townhomes project representative Walt Femling for incorporating a first-time homebuying program intended to lower the hurdle of getting a mortgage.
“For first-time homebuyers, financing is huge,” Councilman Sam Linnet told Femling. “Your program is critical for people in my generation to be able to get their foot in the door and own property in this valley—thank you for doing this townhouse application.”
Mayor Martha Burke echoed Linnet’s comment.
“This is exciting. The city of Hailey is going to remain a community where people actually live here and go to school here—it’s not going to be a bunch of second homeowners. We want a real town, and Walt [Femling] and Sweetwater are helping us accomplish that,” she said.
Lena Cottages
The third project to receive preliminary-plat approval Tuesday was Lena Cottages, slated to go up in Old Cutters Subdivision. The approximately one-acre development, which was granted design-review approval at its last P&Z hearing, will likely be cleared for construction in the next two weeks, Community Development Director Lisa Horowitz said.
Project representative Chad Blincoe of Blincoe Architecture said the cottages will include seven residential units: two one-bedrooms, three two-bedrooms and two three-bedrooms.
“We’ve done our best to subdivide property to orient the buildings to maximize their views and achieve the maximum privacy possible,” Blincoe said.
Councilwoman Heidi Husbands called the project a “great addition” for Cutters.
“This will provide a lot of diversity and some nice landscaping,” she said.
Burke asked Blincoe about the option of incorporating solar-panel hookups into the design, but Blincoe said that would add another level of cost to the project, potentially making units less affordable.
Council President Kaz Thea and Linnet encouraged Blincoe to look into community-garden options for Lena Cottages residents, which Blincoe said he would look into.
“The idea of a community garden at a nearby public park would be a great asset for [residents], especially for those who don’t have enough space for their own garden,” Linnet said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
“The affordable end of the market rate housing spectrum” means no units are affordable housing. Smoke & mirrors to look like the Council did something.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In