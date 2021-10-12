The city of Hailey announced plans on Friday to recruit two staff members who will help the city reduce its collective carbon footprint and move toward its goal of 100% clean energy by 2035.
Both staff members will join the city’s Resilience Team, which consists of all city department heads, division managers and “an enthusiastic body of elected officials involved on several fronts in the battle against global warming and local mitigation of its effects,” according to the city.
The City Planner/Resilience Planner hybrid position is described as a “green community position focused on general city planning coupled with green policy development and implementation within the broader community, educating and regulating a green community vision in tandem with general city planning efforts.”
The Grant Writer/Resilience Implementation hybrid position is described as a “green government position focused primarily on grant acquisition across all areas of government, with an emphasis on sustainability and climate protection grant procurement, grant reporting, grant administration and data management.”
The city is seeking applicants who are familiar with “clean energy, energy efficiency, green building and community design, water conservation, mobility, green fleets, green city operations, sustainable materials management, climate resilience and [grant writing],” according to its press release.
To apply, visit haileycityhall.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In