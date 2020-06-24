Amid a nationwide discussion on police brutality and race relations, the Hailey City Council passed a resolution Monday banning officers from using tear gas and requiring a verbal warning whenever possible prior to the use of deadly force.
The resolution also continued the department’s ban on chokeholds. According to a draft resolution document from the city, chokeholds are “already prohibited” under Idaho law and not practiced by departments across Idaho, but Police Chief Steve England said that’s not the case.
“Other agencies can elect to authorize the use of chokeholds in their policy, but we do not,” England clarified in a Wednesday interview.
England also noted that his department had not used tear gas in the past two decades.
“In my 22 years of service, we’ve never had a reason to use tear gas or even think about using it, so I am more than comfortable taking that out of our policy altogether,” England said.
England said residents will be able to meet and chat with Hailey officers during a candid Coffee With Cops community discussion on police practices, scheduled for 8-10 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, on the department lawn along East Cedar Street. Light refreshments and coffee from local coffee shops will be provided, he said.
The council also approved an agreement with the Idaho Office of Drug Policy on Monday that allocates about $20,000 to the Police Department for a yearlong drug-prevention initiative.
The office’s Partnership for Success grant encourages officers to use compliance checks, alcohol-purchasing operations, party patrols and traffic stops to deter youths from using alcohol, marijuana and methamphetamine, England said, though the focus will primarily be on curbing underage drinking.
“We do have quite a big problem with underage [alcohol] consumption—we’ve been seeing up to 10 offenses every weekend as of late,” he said. “Obviously, if meth or other drugs are found during our patrols we’ll act accordingly. But the main concern is when you have high-schoolers and kids back from college going to home parties over the holidays and three-day weekends.”
England added that the $20,000 grant will also allow officers to receive overtime payments and cover the expense of another portable breathalyzer.
“This grant would be bringing officers in on overtime for extra patrol. It wouldn’t take anyone on duty off the streets or limit police work,” he said.
Councilman Sam Linnet said that while the city wouldn’t be “any worse off financially” as the grant is nonmatching, he had misgivings about supporting additional drug enforcement policing.
“Programs like this could perpetuate police actions that we’re having a national discussion about, specifically the over-policing of drug offenses,” he said. “I think our large minority population of Hispanic and Latinx residents, our immigrant community, is likely disproportionately affected by policing.”
Linnet then asked England to explain the enforcement tactics stipulated by the grant. Compliance checks are carried out by young members of other law enforcement programs entering stores to determine if clerks are selling alcohol to underage customers, England said. “Shoulder tap” operations are when undercover officers posing as teens hand unsuspecting customers money to purchase alcohol on their behalf.
“These are ways of seeing who is contributing to a culture of underage consumption,” England said.
Linnet said he’s seen some “pretty terrible” examples of officers using coercion to get a bartender or store clerk to sell them alcohol with a fake ID.
“I’m not accusing the Hailey P.D. of doing that, but big picture, I don’t like these programs. The point should not be tricking local business owners into selling alcohol,” he said.
Councilman Juan Martinez, however, said he welcomed reform.
“I grew up in this town,” he said. “I’ve seen our issue with underage drinking firsthand—it’s part of the culture.”
Do our police wear body camera, hopefully so, this way it’s all out in the open and nobody has to worry.
Verbal warning before deadly force use? This just goes to show how utterly CLUELESS the Hailey City Council and Mayor are. The HPD are well trained and use great judgment when responding to a call. To MANDATE they give a verbal warning prior to using deadly force will get an officer killed when dealing with a real serious criminal. City Council, you will be responsible for that officers death and so will the spineless police chief for taking a knee before the council.
b.s. let the police do their job any way necessary. lesson here--don't break the law. repeal the dui law and replace with an alcohol level of 2.0 limit.
BLM is a Marxist organization whose soul purpose is to destroy our way of life. Why are "we" all kneeling to this evil. America is the best place to be a minority. Law enforcement needs our support. We need to have some self respect and let it be known that America is NOT racist. History can not be erased nor should it be rewritten. Why do we need to reform law enforcement when vastly more blacks are killed at the hands of black people. Cops are called into these difficult situations. They should be able to do what they see as necessary to protect themselves and others. If they do wrong, they go to jail too. Have some sence and quit this liberal stupidity. We are better than this!
Our police don't need any reform. Ask yourself why it is some people are a challenge to law enforcement. Why do people resist arrest creating an ugly situation for all? Where do criminals learn to resist arrest? Why are people permitted to video a scene and put it online to escalate hatred? We need a better education system.
Our police are doing a great job---they deserve our support and respect.
CITIZENS still have the 2nd Amendment, despite democrat attempts to eliminate it.
Underage drinking is normal in the valley. If you get caught, then take the heat and carry-on! These kids today don't know how to take responsibility and want "reform" for doing illegal underage drinking. Be smart about being stupid.- And for the Hispanic community, the Sheriff's office is in direct contact with ICE, thats what they mean for "disproportionately affected".
With five out of the six states that surround Idaho having decriminalized or legalized Marijuana use (plus Canada to our north), it is getting herder and harder to explain to teenagers why occasional use is wrong or dangerous, aside from the fact that it is illegal and puts you in the police crosshairs. There continues to be overreach on the part of our local police on this, and it "disproportionally affects" our local youth. Please stop.
So you're a mom that wants kids to legally be able to get stoned? and you're upset when police enforce laws? Ok
Sammy - that's a bit of a snarky distortion. I don't want my kids getting stoned, period. But if my teenagers do make a mistake, as many do, and get caught, I dislike how the police and local prosecutors are overzealous in their application of the laws on this particular subject, which are severely outdated in the state of Idaho.
Haileymom ? The cops don't make the law
Don’t put all the heat on the police. The City Council is adding The additional funds for the operation.
Here is a start!
"Numerous lines of evidence suggest a correlation between cannabis consumption and a variety of psychiatric conditions, including cannabis-induced psychosis (CIP)." Psychiatric Times 7/14/20
"A Denver Police Traffic Operations Bureau scanner in the DUI Room in downtown Denver Aug. 10, 2017. The 2013-16 period saw a 40 percent increase in the number of all drivers involved in fatal crashes in Colorado, from 627 to 880, according to the NHTSA data. ... And the numbers probably are even higher." Denver Post 8/25/17
HM, if you have a hard time explaining the dangers of underage drinking and “occasional “ pot use to your children you should have practiced birth control.
Sam Linnet is speaking the narrative. Please provide facts that the Hispanic community is disproportionately affected by policing. Total BS.
