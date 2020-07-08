A week after the Hailey City Council voted to make face coverings mandatory in public, city officials are reporting a generally high level of compliance—mixed with some confusion.
City Administrator Heather Dawson said that in the days following passage of the emergency health order, the phone was ringing off the hook with questions.
“I tried to point out that while the mask order is a serious matter, and we should all be complying with it, we should also understand who is exempt from it,” she said.
Those exempt include the hearing impaired, people eating and drinking at restaurants, those for whom wearing a mask presents a health risk or work hazard and children under 5. Residents must also observe the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines outside, the order says.
Dawson said one common misreading is that people must wear masks when biking or recreating outside.
“The language of the order says, ‘Follow CDC guidelines outdoors.’ It will be a rare situation when people will need to wear masks outside,” she said. “Also, the CDC guidelines are broader than just staying 6 feet apart—other elements, like covering your coughs and sneezes, are important.”
Hailey Police Chief Steve England reported Tuesday that no citations had been issued. At this point, his department’s main priority is educational outreach, he said.
“We’ve had a lot of people calling us, not knowing if someone meets an exemption or not,” he said. “There is a lot of uncertainty [on the order]. We got a call about a small group of people practicing yoga in a park, 15 feet apart, for example.”
Over the previous week, England said, he went to the Hailey Skate Park to talk to youths about the order.
“The kids don’t have to wear masks when skating—they’re pretty much socially distanced,” he said, “but if they decide to take a break and converse in a group, they need to either maintain distance or put on their masks.”
England said he also followed up on complaints from the public about store employees not complying with the order.
“In those cases, we will help educate and warn [the employee],” he said. “We’ll issue citations if it comes down to that, but so far those [educational] efforts have been going well.”
One tricky part to enforcing the order has been its medical exemption, England said, which a handful of residents have pointed to. Legally, officers can’t request medical documentation, he said.
“What I would encourage people to do is read the order and familiarize themselves with it. That way, we’d have a lot fewer questions,” he said.
A majority of shoppers have been wearing masks since the order went into effect, grocery store employees from both Albertsons and Atkinsons in Hailey interviewed for this story reported Tuesday.
Atkinsons Market cashier Will McGonigal estimated that around seven out of every 10 customers who come through his line have been are wearing masks.
“We just let law enforcement do their job, enforcing the order,” he said.
According to Mike McKenna, executive director for The Chamber of Hailey & the Wood River Valley, business owners are reporting that the mandate has made it easier to enforce their preexisting mask policies.
“It’s made transactions easier,” he said. “Businesses now have some teeth behind what they’re asking people to do, and mask wearing is a bit more mainstream. Business owners don’t have to pick that fight anymore, and for customers, it’s not the crapshoot it was before—not knowing what’s going to happen from business to business.”
McKenna noted that there has been some division between pro-mask and anti-mask crowds.
“There’s still some disagreement among community members and visitors as to whether masks should be worn, regardless of what medical professionals are saying. But for the most part, our community is adapting well. It’s a minority of folks who disagree with it,” he said.
Dawson agreed.
“One [anti-mask] argument that we have heard is ‘my choice, my freedom’—but those comments have been far outweighed by thank-yous to the mayor and council for passing the order, and positive correspondence,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
I think government at all levels have shown us nobody really knows what they are doing.
We have seen China lie about the scope of covid19 and it's origins. We watched as the Chinese gobbled up any and all PPE- most of which is manufactured in China.
We've had a President tell us it will be over soon and minimize the scope of it. We've seen the NYC Mayor tell people it's ok to dine out and then after getting slammed by covid19- suddenly changed his mind.
We've seen 50 different Governors with 50 different responses and we've seen local jurisdictions enact over reaching and quite likely illegal laws- compelling ALL citizens to wear masks when it is actually a small minority of people who are at risk and should be safeguarded.
So yeah, people are confused and angry because it appears that all levels of government are simply making up rules and guidelines as they go. They are just as clueless as the rest of us. That much I am sure of.
Leadership comes from the top. He lives in 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. Well not for that much longer.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In