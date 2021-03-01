The Grocery Outlet Bargain Market store is on track to open in Hailey on May 27 following an interior remodel by Kansas City-based design firm BRR Architecture, Community Development Director Lisa Horowitz confirmed Monday.
The California-based “extreme discount” supermarket, which sells overstocked and discounted name-brand products, will occupy the site of the former King’s Variety Store site at 615 N. Main St., about a block south of and across the street from Natural Grocers.
BRR Architecture is currently remodeling the store and surrounding lot, adding aisles, a shopping cart return area and upwards of 50 parking spaces.
According to architectural renderings, the approximately 18,400-square-foot building will encompass a 13,250-square-foot sales floor, a 2,000-square-foot stockroom, a 600-square-foot freezer and meat cooler section and about 500 square feet of office and breakroom space. The larger 58,000-square-foot lot will include three snow storage sites, a new 8-foot sidewalk and drought-tolerant landscaping.
On Monday night, the Hailey Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. to consider adding a 590-square-foot cardboard baler to the front side of the supermarket. According to a staff report, the existing loading dock and interior from King’s, which closed about four years ago, does not accommodate for the type of cardboard baler needed to operate the Grocery Outlet. The new baler would be “tucked up against landscaping and adjacent to the building,” the report said.
BRR Architecture’s building permit was approved on Aug. 7. The firm has partnered with the Grocery Outlet brand “on many projects across the country since 2016,” according to its website, and has also designed and remodeled several Whole Foods markets.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Paul’s Market is back baby!!! Right next to the new Hitchrack (Inside joke for long timers).
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In