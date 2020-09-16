A Grocery Outlet Bargain Market store will occupy the former King’s Variety Store site at 615 N. Main St. in Hailey, Community Development Director Lisa Horowitz confirmed Monday.
It’s not yet clear when the store will open.
“One person not directly associated with the application said February, but that would need to be confirmed,” Horowitz said.
The California-based “extreme discount” supermarket chain sells overstocked and discounted name-brand products, including fresh meat and produce.
Horowitz said the applicant’s building permit was approved on Aug. 7. The store will open following a brief remodel period, she said.
“The remodel is internal—adding aisles and so forth. The only exterior improvements will be a [new sign], and they will add a shopping cart return area in the parking lot,” Horowitz said.
Parking lot restriping has also been underway at the site, about a block south of Natural Grocers.
King’s Variety Store closed in May 2017, a year after undergoing a major expansion into its current form. The store had operated in Hailey since 1992.
Why?
Competition? They see that Hailey has some of the highest grocery prices in the nation and they think they can make a go of it? Capitalism.
You kidding me? Guess you trust funders do not understand why so many travel to Twin to shop. We don’t have housekeepers and nanny’s. We work for a living.
Nice to have another choice besides Albertsons, The Village Market etc...
Anything but Atkinsons.
