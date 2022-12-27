14-11-19 christmas tree (copy)

The city of Hailey is offering a free Christmas tree drop-off site at Lions Park, 255 Croy Creek Road, until Sunday, Jan. 15. 

Trees will be taken to Winn’s Compost out Ohio Gulch to be chipped and turned into compost.

Garlands and wreathes will not be accepted, as they typically contain non-compostable wiring and decorations.

