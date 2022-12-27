The city of Hailey is offering a free Christmas tree drop-off site at Lions Park, 255 Croy Creek Road, until Sunday, Jan. 15.
Trees will be taken to Winn’s Compost out Ohio Gulch to be chipped and turned into compost.
Garlands and wreathes will not be accepted, as they typically contain non-compostable wiring and decorations.
"Please be sure to remove all lights, ornaments and tree stands. If the trees are contaminated with manufactured items, they cannot be composted and have to be thrown away," the city stated."You can leave the tree in its entirety; it does not need to be cut up."
According to Winn's Compost, Christmas trees are acidic and the needles contain beneficial nitrogen that help counterbalance higher-pH soils from the Wood River Valley.
Any questions can be directed to Clear Creek Disposal at 208-726-9600.
