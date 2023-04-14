Hailey Cinema (copy)

Since Hailey’s Metropolitan Big Wood 4 Cinemas closed last summer, the building has been used as a training space for active shooter drills and as an emergency shelter.

The now-closed Big Wood 4 movie theater in Hailey is no longer being used as a temporary emergency homeless shelter, City Administrator Lisa Horowitz confirmed on Wednesday.

The makeshift shelter housed “approximately 50 community members, including many children,” at the peak of its operations in January and February, according to a Thursday joint press release from The Hunger Coalition and the city of Ketchum.

Over 100 volunteers and case workers from St. Luke’s Center for Community Health, The Hunger Coalition, the Blaine County Charitable Fund and several churches came together to set up the shelter in January “after learning that some families were living in the elements, including some in trailers without heat,” the press release stated.

