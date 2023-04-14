The now-closed Big Wood 4 movie theater in Hailey is no longer being used as a temporary emergency homeless shelter, City Administrator Lisa Horowitz confirmed on Wednesday.
The makeshift shelter housed “approximately 50 community members, including many children,” at the peak of its operations in January and February, according to a Thursday joint press release from The Hunger Coalition and the city of Ketchum.
Over 100 volunteers and case workers from St. Luke’s Center for Community Health, The Hunger Coalition, the Blaine County Charitable Fund and several churches came together to set up the shelter in January “after learning that some families were living in the elements, including some in trailers without heat,” the press release stated.
“The community rallied to provide comforts like cots, bedding, kitchen supplies, a children’s play area, and living room for residents,” the press release stated. “Over 90 volunteers staffed the shelter, many putting in long hours and staying overnight to make sure residents felt safe and welcome.”
Blaine County Charitable Fund Executive Director Mary Fauth said on Wednesday that up to ten families “and some single adults” had stayed at the shelter this winter, but just three families were living there when it closed at the end of March.
“They have all been placed elsewhere,” she said. “There are some families that are in not perfect situations, but most have a roof over their head.”
In an interview, Ketchum Housing Director Carissa Connelly said that the families still living at the shelter in March had accepted “alternative housing offers,” but did not elaborate on what those offers looked like and referred the Express to the nonprofits involved. Fauth did not respond to the same question.
When asked why the shelter closed, Connelly said “volunteer and staff capacity” was a factor. The shelter was also “scheduled to close at the end of March,” according to the press release.
“While we are amazed by the quick-thinking and compassionate response from our community, the shelter was not a sustainable model. We hope people will continue to step up and make long-term, transitional housing possible,” Connelly stated Thursday.
The Hailey multiplex closed in August 2022 after nearly two decades of operation under Metropolitan Theatres Corp., citing major declines in box office sales during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In January, theater owner Latham Williams told the Hailey City Council that he was considering building a multifamily housing project on one or both of his back two lots behind the theater at 105 and 111 River Street. He also asked the council to redistribute 38 in-lieu parking credits that applied to the theater lot to the two River Street lots, stressing that if the parking credits were not reallocated he would be forced to “build … some massive [parking facility] to provide 38 parking spaces, probably shoved up on Main Street.”
“If you say no, I may just turn around and sell the land on River Street to a developer to build on and sell the front [theater] lot to someone who doesn’t have to provide parking spaces,” Williams said at the time. His request was unanimously approved by the council. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In