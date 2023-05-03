{span class=”elementtoproof”}{span}Side yards and driveways on War Eagle Drive became conduits Monday and Tuesday, allowing the river to extend from its banks to the street.{/span}{/span}{span} {/span}
Spring runoff accelerated by unseasonably warm temperatures engorged the Big Wood River and its tributaries over the weekend, triggering a pair of new flood warnings from the National Weather Service on Monday.
The river spilled its banks in west Hailey around noon Monday, sending floodwater into driveways and yards on the river-facing side of War Eagle Drive and forming a new stream obstructing half of the road. Around midday, Hailey’s Bullion Street Bridge gauge recorded the river at 4.6 feet, just shy of flood stage—which is benchmarked at 5 feet above river bottom.
At 5 feet, streets will flood along Cedar, War Eagle, and Della Vista drives in the lower subdivisions in Hailey, as well as on Riverview Drive in Bellevue, and the Draper Preserve will likely be inaccessible, according to the National Weather Service’s Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service.
Meanwhile on Monday afternoon, floodwater from Muldoon Creek—a tributary of the Little Wood River—washed out Flat Top Road north of Carey, prompting Blaine County to close the road.
Cory Peavey of Flat Top Sheep Co. told the Express that the flood had prevented him from transporting his sheep, sheepdogs, cattle and horses to his ranch cabin as he does every spring.
“The road to our ranch is washed away,” Peavey said. “There is one alternate [route], but I’ve not ventured that way in fear of tearing it up. I imagine it’s in fragile condition as well.”
“We’re grateful for the water, but looks like this flood will set us back a bit,” Peavey added.
The flood warning in Hailey is in effect until May 7 and the warning in the Carey area is in effect until “further notice,” the Weather Service said. Both warnings replaced an underlying flood advisory for the Wood River Valley that was originally issued on April 26 and upgraded to a flood watch Monday.
The river near Lions Park in Hailey first hit five feet around 11:45 p.m. Monday and had reached 5.36 feet by early Tuesday morning. It was expected to “oscillate around” 5 feet through the rest of the week, with a maximum forecast of 5.5 feet Friday evening, the Weather Service stated.
The gauge at the Little Wood River north of Little Wood Reservoir recorded a depth of 6.4 feet around 9 p.m. Monday—a foot higher than that morning’s reading of 5.4 feet, which is considered “flood stage” for the Little Wood. The Weather Service said it expected the Little Wood to remain well above flood stage through the end of the week.
The pair of warnings urged residents to stay away from riverbanks—which could erode at moment’s notice—and never drive through standing water.
“Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles,” the NWS-Pocatello office stated. “Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request [that] they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely.”
According to historical records, the largest crests typically happen later in May or in June. The highest recorded crest of the Big Wood River at Hailey’s Bullion Street Bridge gauge was 8.36 ft on May 7, 2017, followed by 7.93 feet on May 30, 1983, and 7.92 feet on May 21, 2006.
The 2023 flood season still has a long way to go, according to Danny Tappa, a hydrologist with the Natural Resources Conservation Service Snow Survey. The Sawtooths and surrounding mountains still have “a lot” of solid snowpack yet to melt, Tappa said.
“At individual [SNOTEL] sites, there is still significant snow to melt, even at the lower elevations. Chocolate Gulch SNOTEL, which is a bit north of Ketchum and pretty close to the valley floor, still has 13.6 inches of snow water content and 36 inches of snow depth,” he told the Express on Tuesday.
Residents scramble to ward off floodwater
The city of Hailey has set up two sandbag-filling stations at the Silver Star and War Eagle Drive intersection and the southeastern corner of Robinhood Drive Loop with 10,000 new ready-to-be-filled sandbags donated by a local church. Otherwise, homeowners are on their own in terms of flood management, according to Public Works Director Brian Yeager.
On Sunday afternoon, residents were busy clearing out their gutters, stacking sandbags around homes, inspecting generators and anchoring outdoor furniture. Seven neighbors on War Eagle Drive worked as a team to rake out leaves and twigs from culverts and roadside ditches.
“The water is still coming across the road but theoretically this should help,” said Karen Daly, who helped with the culvert-clearing effort.
Flood preparations were still underway as dusk fell Monday evening. Under the light of their porches, residents continued to layer sandbags in pyramid formations and fill water bladders. One household on Triumph Drive had built a bridge out of wooden pallets, weighed down by sandbags, to ensure easy access in and out for elderly residents; nearby, another home was entirely surrounded by an AquaDam system, water-filled tubes that encircle a property to keep the river out.
Daly said she had already packed up her family’s Casita travel trailer with food and water and was preparing to move it to Broadford Road on Tuesday. She was also planning to seal off her home’s garage door with water bladders this week.
“We don’t want to risk [the trailer] floating away or getting damaged—if we need to evacuate, that’s our dwelling,” she said.
Like Daly, Cedar Street resident Ed Northen was preparing to fill bladders and had moved them to the side of his house on Tuesday. He described the neighborhood’s overall levels of preparation as “a mixed bag,” with some residents taking a wait-and-see approach.
“I’ve been getting ready and preparing, checking my sump pumps and discharge hoses, clearing around my house,” he said.
“I’m certain there will be many neighbors helping neighbors when the time comes ... I personally think this is going to be a long flood season, since we have such a big snowpack and some snow on the ground still in Hailey.”
Longtime Della View resident Kevin Wilson told the Express he expected floodwater to rise dramatically and was worried about losing his home. He said he hoped to move his camper to a friend’s lot, as he had done during the 2017 floods, if conditions worsened.
“I’ve been here 35 years. I’ve been through a lot of floods,” he said. “After a flood you become family. You really find out who the good people are, who are the people who don’t care. We’ve got really good neighbors here.”
Hailey City Administrator Lisa Horowitz told the Express Tuesday that the city was still talking to the LDS church on Broadford Road to see if it could host an emergency camper parking lot off Cedar Street. Horowitz said she would know more by a planned flood-preparedness town hall meeting on Wednesday night. The meeting is scheduled to take place today, Wednesday, May 3, at 5:30 pm in Hailey City Hall.
Daly said she was pleased with how the city has been responding to residents’ questions, whether in City Hall or on the front porch.
“The police, fire and city employees are just working so hard to make sure we’re all OK,” she said. “The fire chief [Mike Baledge] was down this morning. They’re really paying attention.”
The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office will issue mandatory evacuations in conjunction with the city if water is covering the entire roadway and drivers can no longer visually follow the road. Homeowners affected by the evacuations will be directly contacted, Yeager said.
To sign up for CodeRed alerts, call 208-788-5558. ￼
