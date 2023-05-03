Della View flooding

Della View resident Kevin Wilson works to clear a conduit of sticks and leaves on Tuesday, May 2.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Spring runoff accelerated by unseasonably warm temperatures engorged the Big Wood River and its tributaries over the weekend, triggering a pair of new flood warnings from the National Weather Service on Monday.

The river spilled its banks in west Hailey around noon Monday, sending floodwater into driveways and yards on the river-facing side of War Eagle Drive and forming a new stream obstructing half of the road. Around midday, Hailey’s Bullion Street Bridge gauge recorded the river at 4.6 feet, just shy of flood stage—which is benchmarked at 5 feet above river bottom.

At 5 feet, streets will flood along Cedar, War Eagle, and Della Vista drives in the lower subdivisions in Hailey, as well as on Riverview Drive in Bellevue, and the Draper Preserve will likely be inaccessible, according to the National Weather Service’s Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service.

War Eagle flooding

After several warm days, the Big Wood River began to spill onto War Eagle Drive in Hailey earlier this week.
Draper Preserve water

The Draper Preserve becomes inaccessible at flood stage, according to the National Weather Service’s Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service.
War Eagle flooding

{span class=”elementtoproof”}{span}Side yards and driveways on War Eagle Drive became conduits Monday and Tuesday, allowing the river to extend from its banks to the street.{/span}{/span}{span} {/span}

