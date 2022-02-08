South county firefighters put out an early morning blaze at a UPS facility on South River Street in Hailey on Tuesday, knocking down the fire in about 30 minutes, Wood River Fire & Rescue Chief Ron Bateman said in a statement.
Multiple agencies responded to the commercial building around 6:45 a.m. to find an "active fire" in a portion of the structure extending into nearby vehicles, Bateman said. After word that a driver was missing, firefighters entered and searched the inside of the building; the driver was found outside and unharmed, Bateman said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation as of Tuesday morning. At that time, Bateman said he expected Hailey Fire personnel to stay on the property for most of the the day.
