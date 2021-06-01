Fire agencies from across the Wood River Valley responded to a home on fire at the Deer Creek Ranch, northwest of Hailey on Saturday. According to a press release from Wood River Fire and Rescue, a passing motorist called 911 around noon after noticing flames at the residence.
Wood River Fire and Rescue, Hailey Fire, Bellevue Fire, Sun Valley Fire, Ketchum Fire, Carey Fire and North Blaine County Fire Rescue all responded to the scene, ultimately, with Carey Fire requested later in the incident, according to the press release.
Crews observed flames between 10 and 15 feet high, coming from the west side of the residence. More than three dozen personnel and a dozen fire apparatus were utilized to fight the blaze and by 5 p.m., the fire was declared knocked out.
Due to the size of the residence and the “dollar loss incurred,” the Idaho State Fire Marshal’s Office will lead the investigation into the cause of the fire, the press release states.
The State Fire Marshal arrived on Sunday and determined the cause to be electrical in nature with no estimated property loss undetermined.
“My wife and I were about a half-mile up the Marshall Lakes Trail when the call came in,” Wood River Fire and Rescue Chief Ron Bateman stated in the press release.
Bateman did not arrive on scene until 2:30 p.m., two hours after other fire rescue crews were on scene.
“I am very impressed by the effort and thankful for all the agencies and personnel that helped out,” Bateman said.
No civilians were injured in the fire, although one firefighter was injured before being treated and released from St. Luke’s Medical Center.
“Always working to better serve our community—through training and relationships—is paramount and I believe that we took some very specific lessons learned from a fire in East Fork in late 2020 and applied them on this incident with some success,” Bateman said.
In that blaze, crews spent about five and a half hours putting out a roof fire at a residence in East Fork in November of last year.
