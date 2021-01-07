Fairfield Inn Hailey

Workers were putting the final touches on the new Fairfield Inn on Main Street in Hailey towards the end of November. Now, the hotel is ready to open.

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held for Hailey’s new Marriott Fairfield Inn and Suites Friday, Jan. 8, at 10 a.m.

The ceremony will also include optional tours of the new 74-room, three-story hotel at 711 N. Main Street, the Chamber of Hailey and the Wood River Valley stated in a press release.

The hotel will be open to guests later in the day.

All local COVID-19 regulations will be followed during the ceremony, according to the press release.

Construction crews first broke ground on the $7.5 million project in October 2019. The hotel features an indoor pool, fitness room, breakfast and dining room and a bar, which will be open to the public.

