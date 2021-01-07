An official ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held for Hailey’s new Marriott Fairfield Inn and Suites Friday, Jan. 8, at 10 a.m.
The ceremony will also include optional tours of the new 74-room, three-story hotel at 711 N. Main Street, the Chamber of Hailey and the Wood River Valley stated in a press release.
The hotel will be open to guests later in the day.
All local COVID-19 regulations will be followed during the ceremony, according to the press release.
Construction crews first broke ground on the $7.5 million project in October 2019. The hotel features an indoor pool, fitness room, breakfast and dining room and a bar, which will be open to the public.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In