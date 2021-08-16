The Hailey City Council will reopen this year’s budget at 5 p.m. today, Aug. 16, to finance a $950,000 land acquisition and include federal reimbursements for its $200,000 small-business relief program from January.
Adding in both line items will bring the fiscal 2021 budget from about $12.7 million to $13.9 million.
Councilmembers voted 3-1 last Monday to buy a quarter block of land behind the Hailey Public Library using $950,000 in unencumbered, or unspent, capital funds. The parcel, dubbed the “Heart of Hailey” by the city, could become a town square, library extension or event venue, depending on public input received.
“We still need to have a more robust community dialogue about potential uses of the property, including surveys and workshops,” City Administrator Heather Dawson told the Express. “After hearing more from constituents, we will begin to develop budgets and timelines.”
Last week, Councilmembers Kaz Thea, Sam Linnet and Juan Martinez voted to move ahead with a cash purchase of the “Heart of Hailey” property and hold a subsequent reimbursement bond election on Nov. 2.
The fall bond election will determine whether the city should increase property taxes by about $21 per $100,000 of property value as reimbursement for the land purchase.
City to deposit federal funds
Also on Monday, the City Council plans to add $200,000 in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act money into its 2021 general operating fund as reimbursement for the city’s small business relief program.
The program distributed grants earlier this year to 34 local businesses and nonprofits that suffered interruptions in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Public comment will be taken on both new budget allocations. An open session for unrelated public concerns will also be held at 5 p.m.; to attend the meeting virtually, visit gotomeet.me/CityofHaileyCityCouncil or dial 872-240-3311 and enter access code 543-667-133.
Hailey City government is laughable. First of all it is not her money to do with as she wishes nor is it Lennit's, Martinez or Kaz. Thank you Heidi Husbands for standing up for what is right. Hailey, just like most American's, act like a bunch of sheep. They just follow, afraid of making waves or not offending someone. Well that is what got us here over the last few generations. Sheep! First Berke's and her clowns vote unanimously to put a campground in an already fragile environment because she had a dream? City Council you are no better! Who do you think you are. Now you decide on your own to rob the coffer's of taxpayer money, pay top dollar for it in the biggest land grab since the goldrush and force Hailey taxpayers to approve it AFTER you have already done it. WRONG WRONG WRONG! Berke's is no leader and the rest of you idiots just follow her down the rabbit hole! So many things wrong with this small town. Recall Berke's, Kill the RV park in the wildlife preserve and give the developer back our money for that stupid overpriced property. Two years ago you could have bought it for half that price! Let the voters decide what to do with the voters money. Not you gumba's in City government with all of your own toxic agenda's. Don't play politics with us. you are not smart enough. How is that for PC?
