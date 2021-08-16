Hailey Town Square Rendering

The city of Hailey will buy a quarter block of land at 116 S. River Street—which could be turned into a town square, as shown in this rendering—using leftover capital funds. The City Council plans to amend the city’s fiscal 2021 budget on Monday to make sure $950,000 is available for the acquisition.

 Graphic courtesy Ben Young Landscape Architects

The Hailey City Council will reopen this year’s budget at 5 p.m. today, Aug. 16, to finance a $950,000 land acquisition and include federal reimbursements for its $200,000 small-business relief program from January.

Adding in both line items will bring the fiscal 2021 budget from about $12.7 million to $13.9 million.

Councilmembers voted 3-1 last Monday to buy a quarter block of land behind the Hailey Public Library using $950,000 in unencumbered, or unspent, capital funds. The parcel, dubbed the “Heart of Hailey” by the city, could become a town square, library extension or event venue, depending on public input received.

“We still need to have a more robust community dialogue about potential uses of the property, including surveys and workshops,” City Administrator Heather Dawson told the Express. “After hearing more from constituents, we will begin to develop budgets and timelines.”

Last week, Councilmembers Kaz Thea, Sam Linnet and Juan Martinez voted to move ahead with a cash purchase of the “Heart of Hailey” property and hold a subsequent reimbursement bond election on Nov. 2.

The fall bond election will determine whether the city should increase property taxes by about $21 per $100,000 of property value as reimbursement for the land purchase.

City to deposit federal funds

Also on Monday, the City Council plans to add $200,000 in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act money into its 2021 general operating fund as reimbursement for the city’s small business relief program.

The program distributed grants earlier this year to 34 local businesses and nonprofits that suffered interruptions in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Public comment will be taken on both new budget allocations. An open session for unrelated public concerns will also be held at 5 p.m.; to attend the meeting virtually, visit gotomeet.me/CityofHaileyCityCouncil or dial 872-240-3311 and enter access code 543-667-133.

