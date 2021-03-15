The Hailey Planning and Zoning Commission will review a preliminary proposal on Monday evening for a two-building, 24-unit addition to the Valley View apartment complex just south of Wood River Middle School.
The project along North Second Avenue has been “an affordable housing option for Hailey residents since 1977,” according to a city staff report. It currently comprises 52 units in six buildings.
With a total land area of 3.55 acres, Valley View Apartments has a density of around 14.65 units per acre, well above the city’s current maximum density of 10 units per acre for the General Residential zoning district. By adding 24 units, applicant Summit View Land Co. would bring the project’s density up to 21.4 units per acre, requiring designation as a planned-unit development. The applicant intends to submit a PUD application in the future, the city stated.
Two new multifamily buildings would be constructed as part of the addition, one with 16 units and one with eight units. Architectural renderings from Bliss Architecture depict 374-square-foot studio apartments and 488-square-foot one-bedroom apartments in both buildings.
Summit View Land Company is also proposing adding outdoor common areas with tables and barbeques. In a recent report, city planning staff said the existing play area is in need of repair.
“The play area could also use additional play equipment for families and children. Planning staff recommends that playground equipment be replaced and/or repaired to ensure the safety of its users,” the report noted.
The Hailey P&Z will also discuss a design review application from the Grocery Outlet Bargain Market on Monday. The store, on track to open in late May, has proposed adding a 590-square-foot cardboard baler to the front of the store.
To attend the 5:30 p.m. meeting, visit https://www.gotomeet.me/CityofHaileyPZ or dial 571-317-3122 and enter access code 506-287-589.
